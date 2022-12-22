Craig Morgan Performs Christmas Concerts for Troops Stationed Overseas

Today, we know Craig Morgan as a hit-making country singer and an author. However, before he was either of those things, he was a member of the United States Army. Morgan was on active duty for ten and a half years. Then, he spent another six years in the reserves. During his time in the Army, Craig served with both the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. So, when this veteran got the chance to spread some holiday cheer to our troops overseas, he jumped on it.

Recently, Craig Morgan teamed up with the USO for a three-day trip to Germany. While there, he performed for troops and families stationed at United States Army Garrison Bavaria, according to Music Row. Morgan was in Germany from December 19th to December 21st. While there, Morgan was also able to reunite with members of the 101st and 82nd Airborne.

This is far from Craig Morgan’s first outing with the USO. In fact, the “How You Make a Man” singer has visited 15 countries on 13 USO tours since 2002. All told, he has performed for more than 45,000 troops and their families.

Craig Morgan on Performing for the Troops

It’s always an honor and a privilege to visit with our troops and their families, but especially during the holiday season,” Craig Morgan said. “I know how much it means to them to receive those care packages at this time of the year and to hear those messages of gratitude from Americans everywhere who value the incredible sacrifices they make year-round.”

Earlier this year, Craig Morgan opened up about the difficulty of playing USO shows. “I’m not a full-time soldier anymore, but that is still very much who I am,” he said. “Going overseas and doing a show… It’s a little difficult because I still feel like I want to be the guy over there protecting the guy on the stage.”

USO, USAG Praise Morgan for Performing

Audre Binder, director of family and morale, welfare, and recreation at United States Army Garrison Bavaria spoke about having Morgan perform for the troops. “We are so thankful for Craig Morgan taking the time to visit with and perform for our soldiers and family members,” said Binder. “It’s even more special because Craig knows what it’s like to be away from loved ones during the holidays, as a former service member himself. He has just an incredible way of connecting with everyone here.”

Jennifer Wahlquist, vice president of USO Global Entertainment spoke about working with Morgan to entertain the troops during the holidays. “Serving overseas over the holiday season sometimes far from family and friends can be difficult. We’re grateful to the wonderful entertainers like Craig Morgan who generously donate their time to bring holiday cheer and a connection to home to our service members.”