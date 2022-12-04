Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Speaks Out About Weight Loss Journey

Country music artist Shay Mooney is candidly discussing his dramatic weight loss and journey to “greatness.” On Instagram Friday, the Dan + Shay musician posted a series of photos illustrating to fans how much progress he has made. “It’s weird not recognizing yourself,” Mooney wrote in the caption to the clip. “I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again. It matters what we eat. It matters what you choose to spend your time on.”

He went on to acknowledge a deep bench of well-wishers and supporters. “I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me.” Shay Mooney believes weight loss is leading to even greater accomplishments. “I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity…let’s go find greatness.”

The video highlights several pictures and clips of the star from recent years, showcasing his transformation from heavy to fit. In October, Shay said that in only five months, he lost close to 50 pounds. In some of the pictures, he is with his bandmate, Dan Smyers, and others demonstrate his physical changes through shirtless mirror photos over time. The video, which also shows the singer playing with his kids as his appearance slowly changes, is set to the group’s song “One Direction” off their 2021 project Good Things.

Shay Mooney shared his fitness regime with his fans on social media

In the past, Mooney used social media to document his journey and told his followers that their support meant a lot to him. “Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs,” he wrote in an Instagram story. He even revealed some of his fitness routines. “For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That’s it! I’ve completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually,” he explained.

On the Today Show this week, Mooney said he’s lost even more weight since the October revelation about his transformation. Mooney told co-host Craig Melvin that his motivation has been his bandmate. “You know, I’ve got to stand next to this guy all the time,” he joked as he gestured to Smyers. “I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy. It wasn’t necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy. And I’m down about 53 or 54 lbs.”

Last month, Dan + Shay released their latest holiday single, “Pick Out a Christmas Tree,” on Amazon Music. In a recent interview, the duo revealed their favorite holiday activities. “Our favorite thing to do during the holiday season is just be home with our families,” Smyers told People. “Our schedules are so busy, we’re touring nonstop pretty much the whole year round — so the holiday season is a good time for us to slow down, to reflect, to spend time with the ones that we love, to be grateful for everything we have in our lives and this holiday season is gonna be no different.”