Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Unveils 50-Pound Weight Loss

Being a parent can leave you with very little time and energy for yourself. Add touring, Grammy Award-winning musician to the list of titles, and making time for self-care can seem impossible. But for Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney, improving his health for his two (soon to be three) children and loving wife, Hannah Billingsley, was a crucial journey he could no longer ignore.

So, as the weather turned warmer and spring began to fade into summer, Shay Mooney set out on a mission to build a healthier lifestyle. And though the changes he made along the way were relatively minor, the country music star says the results are shocking. He’s never felt better.

As the months passed, fans and friends couldn’t help but notice the transformation through the singer’s Instagram posts. Finally, Mooney addressed the suspicions with a series of photos of himself and his young son, five-year-old Asher, striking poses in the kitchen. The dedicated father also took to his Instagram stories to further explain his efforts.

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin’ healthy,” the 30-year-old singer wrote. “Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50 lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That’s it!”

He then gave subtle encouragement to his fans to chase lifestyle improvements of their own. “I completely changed my lifestyle,” Shay Mooney continued. “And I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually. If you’re lookin’ for a sign… Love y’all.”

Friends and colleagues were quick to shower the singer with compliments. “Looking lean brother,” replied Tyler Rich. “Man done got skinny on em!!!” said Morgan Wallen.

Shay Mooney’s Son Has Adorable Response to Baby News

Little Asher Mooney is clearly his dad’s biggest fan. And in the five-year-old’s opinion, sharing him with one brother was more than enough. In a short clip Shay Mooney and his wife shared on social media, the couple asks their children how they feel about having a third sibling.

“Do you remember when mommy told you they were going to call us this week and tell us if we’re having a boy or girl?” Hannah Billingsley asked Asher. “Do you think you’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister?”

Asher replied that he wanted a baby sister. Unfortunately for their eldest child, he’s getting another brother instead. “I wanted a sister,” Asher said with disappointment when his mother broke the news.

In another video, the parents chat with their younger son, Ames, about the new baby. Hilariously, his reaction wasn’t much better. When they asked if he was excited to be a big brother, his honest yet brutal reply was simply, “Noooo.”