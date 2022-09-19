Darius Rucker & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal New Single Coming Out Soon

Country star Darius Rucker revealed an exciting new collaboration. He and country girl group Chapel Hart have a new single coming out soon.

Chapel Hart was on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent. The trio is made up of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, as well as their cousin Trea Swindle. Chapel Hart earned a golden buzzer with their audition for the show. The ladies performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a response to Dolly Parton’s iconic song, “Jolene.” They amazed the crowd and the judges, and received a golden buzzer from all four judges collectively, along with host Terry Crews, sending them straight through to the live shows.

The band made it to the finale, and although they were not declared the winners, they were a winner to millions of others. Now, after the show has ended, they are collaborating with Rucker on an exciting new single.

The song, “Ol’ Church Hymn,” will be released on September 30. “Ol’ Church Hymn” is a “gospel-inspired love song” written by Rucker along with Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller and Greylan James.

Rucker says: “Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene.’ I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”

Chapel Hart and Rucker took the stage together during a performance on America’s Got Talent. They performed during the season finale of the show.

The artists sang “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt. The performance was awesome, and it was a good look into what fans can expect from their single together.

Along with a new single, Chapel Hart has been busy performing. The talented trio recently made their Grand Ole Opry debut, and it was stunning. A video was shared to Twitter noting that the band got three standing ovations. The tweet reads: “Three standing ovations at the @opry tonight for @ChapelHartBand. Huge moment.”

Chapel Hart quote-tweeted it, saying: “The say that good things come in 3s…genie’s wishes, Chapel Hart, and @opry standing ovations!!! #TheMagicNumber.”

The band had an amazing run on America’s Got Talent, performing several original songs, and receiving shoutouts from a handful of country music icons.

Now, also with their upcoming single with Rucker, it is clear that the band is going to continue to do huge things.