Darius Rucker Announces ‘Starting Fires Tour’ With More Than 20 Dates

Darius Rucker will hit the road this summer for more than 20 dates on his headlining Starting Fires Tour. The trek kicks off on June 15 in Roanoke, Virginia, making additional stops in Milwaukee, Los Angeles, San Diego, Nashville, and more.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will serve as direct support across most dates, with Drew Green on select dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 17.

In addition, Darius Rucker will head south of the border this spring to front Hootie & the Blowfish at the second annual HootieFest in Cancun, Mexico. The four-day festival will feature performances by the Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit, and Cowboy Mouth. And later this fall, Darius is set to return to the stage of the Riverfront Revival Music Festival in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. The full lineup for the two-day festival on Oct. 7-8 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Darius is currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming seventh studio album, Carolyn’s Boy, which was named in honor of his late mother.

June 15 – Roanoke, Va. – Elmwood Park Amphitheatre

June 22 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

June 24 – Canandaigua, N.Y. – Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 – Dubuque, Iowa – Q Casino – Back Waters Stage

July 20 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place

July 21 – Wilmington, N.C. – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 – Alpharetta, Ga. – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Niagara Falls, Ontario – Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 – Bridgeport, Conn. – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 – Farmingville, N.Y. – Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill ^

Aug. 10 – Sterling Heights, Mich. – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. – BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 – Maryland Heights, Mo. – Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 – Irvine, Calif. – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Stateline, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 – San Diego, Calif. – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino ^

Sept. 8 – Durant, Okla. – Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater

Sept. 9 – Durant, Okla. – Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater

Oct. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ascend Amphitheater

^ On sale March 20.