Darius Rucker, Black Crowes, Wynonna, Jelly Roll & More Added to ‘CMT Music Awards’ Lineup

CMT announced the additions of The Black Crowes, Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, and Ashley McBryde to its lineup for the CMT Music Awards on April 2. The six aforementioned names join previously announced performers Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lainey Wilson.

The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker will perform the band’s 1991 single, “She Talks to Angels.” Ahead of the performance, the tandem will join forces for a CMT Crossroads episode. The show will tape in downtown Austin as part of CMT Music Awards week.

Jelly Roll is slated to perform “Need a Favor,” while Tyler Hubbard will tackle “Dancin’ in the Country.” Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde will also team up for a collaboration. In addition, Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney, and Nate Smith will perform from the side stage.

‘CMT Music Awards’ – Fan Voted

Lainey Wilson leads this year’s star-studded list with four nominations at the CMT Music Awards. Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown received three nominations apiece.

In addition, this year’s show features more than a dozen first-time nominees: Avery Anna, Bailey Zimmerman, Black Pumas, Charley Crockett, Corey Kent, Drake Milligan, Emmy Russell, Jackson Dean, Jake Scott, Jelly Roll, Katelyn Brown, Kylie Morgan, Lukas Nelson, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade, Nate Smith, Pillbox Patti, The War And Treaty, Tiera Kennedy, and Wynonna Judd.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the CMT Music Awards will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2 on CBS. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

CMT Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire At Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year