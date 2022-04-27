Darius Rucker Bringing New Riverfront Revival Music Festival to His Hometown in Charleston, SC

No one—and I mean no one—is a bigger proponent of their hometown than Darius Rucker. The proud son of Charleston, South Carolina, loves and supports just about everything the Palmetto State has to offer. Not only did he title his 2010 country album Charleston, SC 1966, but also he served as the official ambassador for South Carolina tourism in 2020. Not to mention, he’s a diehard University of South Carolina Gamecocks fan. It seems fitting that Rucker is bringing a music festival to his hometown this fall with the Riverfront Revival.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” says Darius Rucker. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall—and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”

At a Glance

Riverfront Revival to take place at Riverfront Park on Oct. 8-9 in N. Charleston, SC

South Carolina native Darius Rucker to headline and curate Riverfront Revival

Additional acts include Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Trampled By Turtles and more

Festival to feature music, food, brews, art, culture, and more

Tickets go on sale on May 2

Riverfront Revival

Taking place at the family-friendly Riverfront Park in N. Charleston on Oct. 8 and 9, the Riverfront Revival will feature a mixture of country and rock. Sound like anyone? Of course, Darius fronted Hootie & the Blowfish before his days as a country star. In fact, Hootie & the Blowfish can still claim one of the Top 10 best-selling albums of all time—from any genre—with 1994’s Cracked Rear View, which has been certified 21X Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 21 million units.

In addition to headlining the event, Darius curated a lineup featuring Brothers Osborne, Trampled by Turtles, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett, SUSTO, The War and Treaty, Blue Dogs, Radney Foster, Larry Fleet, Maggie Rose, and more.

Tickets will be available in three phases:

Darius Rucker exclusive fan pre-sale starting May 2

Riverfront Revival pre-sale starting May 3

General admission on sale starting May 4

Darius Is Charleston Proud

Part of Rucker’s passion for his hometown includes an innate desire to give back to the community, instilled by his late mother who was a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina. He has raised millions of dollars for the hospital throughout his career and will continue to do so via Riverfront Revival, with $1 of each ticket sold supporting the MUSC Arts in Healing program.

In fact, during a sit-down with Darius in 2015, I asked him about his perpetual love of Charleston.

“Charleston is home,” said Darius. “I think it’s the greatest city in the world. The people are so nice. I love the weather. I love the fact I can play golf year-round. It’s just one of those towns. I think the restaurants are absolutely incredible. I love to take my kids and just walk downtown. And just people watch and see all the amazing history. I can live wherever I want, but when I think about it, I don’t want to live anywhere but Charleston.”