Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne To Headline Nashville’s ‘Party for a Cause’ in August

Earlier today, the Academy of Country Music announced the lineup for its annual ACM Party for a Cause event, with country stars Darius Rucker and Brothers Osborne named as headliners. The annual concert will benefit the country music organization’s charitable division, ACM Lifting Lives.

For the second year in a row, the ACM event will be held in Music City at Nashville‘s Ascend Amphitheater. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 23, before the 15th Annual ACM Honors ceremony the following day. The historic Ryman Auditorium will host the annual ceremony that Wednesday, August 24.

“PARTY FOR A CAUSE IS BACK and ready to rock Nashville this August!” ACM’s Instagram account wrote. “Be there TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 when so many of your favorite Country stars take the stage at @ascend_amphitheater for the Party of the summer, and it all benefits #ACMLiftingLives.”

The academy shared the news on social media while revealing the event’s featured performances. ACM Party for a Cause will welcome numerous acts to the amphitheater stage in August. They include headliners Darius Rucker and ACM Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne. Further performances include sets from Sara Evans, Blanco Brown, Travis Denning, and Caylee Hammack.

Over the coming weeks, additional artists will be added to the lineup. Plus, further details about the charity event, along with host details and other general information, will be announced. ACM Professional Members and A-List newsletter subscribers can purchase presale tickets on Thursday, June 23. Tickets will then open up to the general public on Friday, June 24, through Ticketmaster.

Darius Rucker & Friends Raise More Than $500k for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Country music star Darius Rucker will lend a helping hand to raise money for ACM Lifting Lives in August, as mentioned. However, just two weeks ago, he helped raise more than $500,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The children’s hospital in Memphis, Tennessee has been treating and curing childhood cancer since 1962. Part of their mission is to make sure that families never have to pay a dime for their kid’s treatment. Thanks to generous donors like Darius Rucker and others, the hospital allows families to focus on more important things than money in their time of need.

On June 6, Rucker performed as part of his 13th annual Darius & Friends concert to benefit St. Jude. This year, the country musician was joined by Sheryl Crow, Lindsay Ell, Sara Evans, Caylee Hammack, and Rachel Wammack. Rucker also participated in the annual event’s corresponding golf tournament and silent auction the next day.

Following the events, the musician raised a record-setting amount for his annual concert and golf tourney. The event raised $516,000, which brings the St. Jude fundraising total above $3 million in its 15-year existence. While performing earlier this month at the Ryman, Rucker recalled his first visit to St. Jude in 2008.

“I’m talking to one administrator and she said, ‘When you bring your kid to St. Jude, we fly you in, we put you up, we feed you, and we never send you a bill.’ I started talking to people there and it’s true. That day I said, ‘I want to do something to help.’ I’m doing this for St. Jude—thank you guys for coming out,” Darius Rucker said to the crowd.