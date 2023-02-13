Darius Rucker Calls Out ‘Grown Men’ Keeping Hats on During National Anthem at Super Bowl

Country music artist Darius Rucker was feeling Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem rendition during Super Bowl LVII. However, he wasn’t so keen on some spectators he noticed in attendance. Stapleton’s breathtaking performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at America’s most-watched sporting event was nothing short of stellar. His rendition had the power to move even Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles’ coach, and Jason Kelce, Eagles’ lineman, to tears as they proudly witnessed it.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Without his beloved cowboy hat, the Kentucky native proudly stood with the Armed Forces color guard and “The President’s Own” United States Marine band. Though Stapleton had his hat off out of respect, others weren’t following tradition. While praising Stapleton, Rucker made a point of putting some folks on blast for their disrespect.

“I just saw grown men keep their hats in during the National Anthem and that really sucked,” Rucker tweeted. Despite his disgust, Darius was quick to uplift his fellow country music artist. “Awesome job @ChrisStapleton. You killed it!!!!!!” he added.

Fans react to Darius Rucker’s National Anthem ettiqutte critque

Of course, a lot of fans watching the big game agreed with Rucker’s assessment. “[The] Lack of respect in this country never ceases to amaze,” one Twitter user wrote. “Darius, you are a class act!”, another fan wrote. “Couldn’t agree more,” they added.

Another fan noted how far the bar has been lowered when it comes to tradition.”I’m at a point in my life where I just hope people stand still and stop talking during the national anthem these days,” they wrote. Finally, one fan just felt the raw emotion on display. “Yeah, and I saw tears mixed with my own running down the faces of football players. This decisiveness needs to stop and we become the great nation we can be,” they replied to Rucker.

As Chris Stapleton resounded throughout State Farm Stadium with his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the U.S. Navy flew a special formation in commemoration of 50 years since women were first granted permission to fly for them. This unique formation included an F-35C Lightning II from VFA 147’s Argonauts, two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the Flying Eagles of VFA 122, and VAQ 129’s EA-18G Growler “Vikings” jet fighter plane.

Amidst the chaos of February, Stapleton announced his intentions to extend his All-American Road Show throughout 2023. Kicking off on April 26 at UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, this journey will last all the way until late August. Stapleton will also join the King of Country, George Strait in six stadium shows this summer.

Meanwhile, Darius Rucker put his own spin on halftime performer Rihanna’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther theme song “Lift Me Up”.