Darius Rucker Drops Steamy New Single ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves’

Darius Rucker’s next album Carolyn’s Boy will be out later this year. While we wait for more details on the record’s release, Rucker is keeping fans on the edges of their seats. So far, he has released a few tracks including “Old Church Hymn” with Chapel Hart. He’s giving everyone another sneak peek at the album with “Fires Don’t Start Themselves.” The track is available to stream and will also be on country radio. Check it out below.

With this new single, Darius Rucker gets to show off his silky-smooth baritone vocals. It’s a steamy, sensual track with a less-than-subtle nod to 90s country. That throwback sound is what made Rucker want to cut the song, according to The Music Universe.

“When I first heard ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves,’ the hook immediately got me,” Rucker said of the track. “The beginning of the chorus, ‘Let’s drink what’s left of this…’ is classic 90s country. I love it.”

Ben Hayslip, Dan Isbell, and Jacob Rice co-wrote the track. Dann Huff produced the single for Rucker.

Catch Darius Rucker Live

There’s no word on when Darius Rucker will release Carolyn’s Boy. However, if you’re hoping to hear new material from him, your best bet is to hit a live show. Luckily, Rucker has plenty of those lined up this year.

The second annual HootieFest is set for April 26-29 in Cancun, Mexico. The event sees Rucker reuniting with his Hootie & The Blowfish bandmates to take the stage. Additionally, the festival will feature several alt-rock bands from the 90s including Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies, Lit, and more.

In October, Darius Rucker will host his second annual Riverfront Revival Music Festival in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the time between those two massive events, Rucker will be on his Starting Fires tour which kicks off in June. See the full list of dates below. Then, head to his website for tickets and more information.