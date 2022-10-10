Darius Rucker Gives Major Shoutout to His Idol Radney Foster: ‘Priceless’

Darius Rucker hosted his Riverfront Revival in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina this weekend. He invited one of his heroes along. Radney Foster is a legendary Nashville songwriter and he played one of his albums start to finish at the festival. Darius Rucker caught the whole thing side-stage. Check out his post below.

When one of your idols plays one of your favorite albums ever and plays the whole album……..priceless. Thanks u Radney Foster!!!! @riverrevivalchs pic.twitter.com/JZS0kmZRNx — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 10, 2022

“When one of your idols plays one of your favorite albums ever and plays the whole album…..priceless! Thanks u Radney Foster!!!” Darius Rucker captioned the video post.

The massive festival that Darius Rucker curated hosted a ton of South Carolina artists. Nikki Lane played. So did SUSTO and legendary local band Blue Dogs. It’s a special event that the native South Carolinian hosts to showcase his home state.

Darius Rucker is winding down his year, and he got to see his South Carolina Gamecocks get a massive W over 13th ranked Kentucky in football on Saturday. He predicted before the football season began that the Gamecocks would win it all. They probably won’t, but Saturday was big.

He’s also headed to television. He and Lyle Lovett will be on ‘Big Sky’ alongside Reba McEntire later this year. He’s also recording new music. Darius Rucker released a new song with Chapel Hart recently. He hooked up with the Mississippi trio for “Ol’ Church Hymn,’ a song they had already recorded before the band’s America’s Got Talent success. Now, they’re thriving.

Darius Rucker wasn’t the only existing country music star to join an up-and-comer on America’s Got Talent this season. Jon Pardi joined Drake Milligan for the finale, too. The show has been a launching pad for several country careers recently. And with support like Jon Pardi and Darius Rucker, you have to believe Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart will for far.

Darius Rucker on the Road

Darius Rucker is mostly done for the year. But he went back to Charleston, South Carolina for the big festival that he curated. He played alongside some huge names in country music, like Brothers Osborne and Jimmie Allen. It was an incredible weekend back home for the Grand Ole Opry member.

He’ll head back to Nashville and step into the circle at the Opry on October 22. But after that, he gets a break. He’ll have plenty of time for the Miami Dolphins and South Carolina Gamecocks to make him cry. He’s back at it in April with a stop at Paradise Cover at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Okla. That show is on October 21. He pushed back his HootieFest: The Big Splash to April, too. They’ll be joined for that festival by Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul and a ton of other great 90s alternative rock bands. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.