Darius Rucker Goes Nuclear on Hard Rock Hotel for Parking Lot Situation: ‘F–k Them All’

Following his outburst about a parking lot situation, Darius Rucker backpedaled about his comments from Saturday (January 7th). He has since deleted the Saturday evening tweet.

In his now-deleted tweet, Rucker wrote, “Hey I love the Miami Dolphins. I have loved the [Hard] Rock sh*tty hotels. I got to say never again. F–k them all. Can not believe the disrespect. Unbelievable wow.”

He later issued an apology tweet on Sunday (January 8th), Darius Rucker stated, “Hey I accidentally tweeted my parking pass last night. My anger had nothing to do with the Dolphins. Strictly my hotel. Sorry if I offended anyone. The Miami Dolphins are always amazing to me and are a classy organization. And I LOVE my team. Let’s do this. FINS UP.”

Fans were quick to side with Darius Rucker about the situation. One fan wrote, “Darius, the fact that you can be so down to Earth with all the amazing things you’ve accomplished gives me hope that maybe some good will happen for an old guy like me still hammering. Please never change. Never stop singing.”

Darius Rucker did respond to one of the tweets. “Darius the section was for ‘BlackS’= black south lot,” the tweet reads. “The tickets doesn’t print spaces and are in all caps. So if you were in black north lot it would be ‘blackn’. You’re caught in a misunderstanding.”

To which Darius Rucker tweeted. “I have to say. If people really think I care about the color of the lot im in they don’t know me. I was mad last night about. Something irrelevant and I sent that by accident. I go to tons of Dolphins games and park in that lot every time. I apologize.”

Darius Rucker Goes on to Cheer on the Miami Dolphins As They Go Up Against the New York Jets

After taking time to explain himself, Darius Rucker took to Twitter again to cheer on the Miami Dolphins as the team goes up against the New York Jets. Going into the game today, the Miami Dolphins have an 8-8 record. The New York Jets have a 7-9 record.

“Let’s go Miami Dolphins!” Darius Rucker declared. “We need to make the playoffs!!!”

During a June 2022 appearance on the Huuuge Fan with Lachina Robinson, Darius Rucker opened up about his longtime history with the Miami Dolphins. It was noted that the hit single Only Wanna Be With You was about the team losing.

“I used to get really upset when the Dolphins lost,” Darius Rucker admitted. “I used to get really, really mad, really upset. And I mean to tears, sometimes.”

Darius Rucker recalls a phone conversation with his mother during a game set the song in motion. “One time my mom called me on a Sunday afternoon and I’m in my dorm room and the Dolphins are losing. I’m in my bad mood and she’s talking to me and I’m being really short. Being a kind of jerk. And I sound like, you know, like I’m not happy on the other end. She must have looked up at the TV and saw that the Dolphins were losing. She said, ‘Boy, are you still this much of a baby? I can’t believe you cry because a team lost. Call me later.’ It was something like that.”