Darius Rucker To Headline Inaugural SHOWdown Lex Event in 2023

In 2023, the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event will take place at Rolex Stadium of Kentucky Horse Park and will be headlined by Darius Rucker. Halfway to Hazard will accompany Rucker on the bill, as reported by MusicRow.com. The exact date is set for October 13th. Every ticket purchased contributes two dollars to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Every year on the Friday before a major home football game, the University of Kentucky will host SHOWdown – an event that brings together two passions: college football and live music. Making its debut in 2023, the concert will be held before the UK vs. Mizzou game on October 14th.

Through his yearly Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament, Rucker has been a passionate philanthropist for years. He’s raised over $3 million to date in donations towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Recently, Rucker was selected as one of the esteemed honorees for the Musicians On Call Millions of Moments event to recognize his sustained support toward the charity organization over a decade.

Darius Rucker is also getting into the holiday cheer

It’s December… bring on the Christmas music! Listen to the “Darius Rucker: Holidays” collection including “Ol’ Church Hymn” ft. @ChapelHartBand, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” & “Baby It’s Cold Outside” ft. @SherylCrow! 🎄 https://t.co/XMFX5g7o7r pic.twitter.com/2GeoEwdMg9 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) December 2, 2022

Embracing the holiday cheer, Rucker has just released a festive EP titled Darius Rucker: Holidays. It includes a special collaboration with Sheryl Crow on “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. This project includes original renditions of the beloved songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Candy Cane Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Please Come Home For Christmas.” Additionally, it will contain his recent collaboration with Chapel Hart on “Ol’ Church Hymn” set to be featured in his upcoming album Carolyn’s Boy.

“It’s December… bring on the Christmas music!” Rucker Tweeted about the EP. He added that he particularly “loves” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Rucker’s upcoming album is a tribute to his mother

In 2023, Carolyn’s Boy will finally be released in honor of Rucker’s beloved late mother. “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success,” Rucker recently told Today. “She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.” After a six-year hiatus, he will finally be releasing his latest album – following up on 2017’s When Was the Last Time.

Darius Rucker is well-known as the frontman of the rock outfit Hootie & the Blowfish. However, he has been part of country music for a significant amount of time. In fact, his 10-year anniversary as an Opry member is coming up. However, he says now is finally the right time to release this heartfelt tribute. “Years ago, I wasn’t really sure what my place in country music was, and I was trying to find it. Now I have found it — I know — and I think it’s time to give that record.”