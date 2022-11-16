Darius Rucker Just Made History Again With ‘Wagon Wheel’

Darius Rucker released his hit song “Wagon Wheel” from the album True Believers in 2013, and since making its debut on country radio, it’s become one of the most popular tunes of the century. Now, nearly a decade after the song reached No. 1, Rucker’s Wagon Wheel continues to make history, most recently becoming only the fourth country song in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

According to Country Now, a song or project achieves diamond status when it sells 10 million units or more. The remaining three country songs to become Diamond certified include Florida Georgia Line‘s “Cruise” (2012), Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” (2015), and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘s “Old Town Road” (2019).

Darius Rucker celebrated “Wagon Wheel’s” most recent achievement just before Halloween, during a special ceremony in Nashville on October 26th. He simultaneously celebrated another milestone with his latest hit “Beers and Sunshine.” The summertime jam has officially become the artist’s 10th No. 1 single, climbing to the top of music charts early last year.

Addressing the crowd at the ceremony, Darius Rucker said, “Thank you guys so much for the life you’ve given me. My life is so much better because I came to Nashville.”

Darius Rucker’s New Album is a Tribute to His Late Mother

Darius Rucker’s had a successful career and put out a number of meaningful songs since transitioning to country music in the early 2000s. But now, the 56-year-old star is reaching audiences in a brand new way, revealing that the title of his upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, is a tribute to his mother. The project is especially meaningful as he previously revealed his world-renowned career began long after his mom passed away.

Rucker shared the news about his new album on Instagram earlier this month, revealing that the cover art is a black and white photo of his mother in her youth. Speaking during a recent interview about his decision to honor his mom with the new album, Darius Rucker said, “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success. She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.”

During the interview, he admitted that, despite all of the fame, “At the end of the day, I’m really still just Carolyn’s boy.”

Although Carolyn’s Boy won’t be released until next year, there are still a handful of new Darius Ricker projects out for fans to enjoy.

Rucker released his song “Same Beer Different Problem” to country radio earlier this spring. More recently, he partnered up with America’s Got Talent alums, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart, a trio of talented black women with roots in Mississippi, featured on Rucker’s newest track, “Ol’ Church Hymn.“