Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett To Star Alongside Reba McEntire in Upcoming Episode of ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’

An episode of Big Sky: Deadly Trails will be akin to a country music all-star hour, with Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker guest starring alongside Reba McEntire.

And these new Big Sky: Deadly Trails characters sound perfectly quirky. Lovett portrays Tex (big stretch for this Texan). According to ABC, Tex comes across as a well-mannered cowboy who also is a tracking specialist. But he’s got a nasty side. Meanwhile, Rucker will play Possum, Tex’s partner. The ABC plot synopsis says Possum is a “hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake.” We’ll have to wait and see if Rucker’s character truly can play possum (that’s dead).

McEntire looks delightfully weird portraying Sunny Barnes, the owner of Sunny Day Excursions. And Rex Linn, her real-life boyfriend, joined McEntire on Big Sky: Deadly Trails. He plays her husband, Buck Barnes. Who cares if some of the Barnes’ customers end up missing, right?

Reba McEntire joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails this season. She’ll be in an upcoming episode with fellow country stars Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker. (ABC/Frank Ockenfels)

Lovett is best known for his country singing. But he’s dabbled in acting. Maybe he’s also type cast as a kind of rogue lawman. Lovett portrays recurring character Waylon Gates on Blue Bloods. He also appeared in The Bridge and Castle.

Like Lovett, Rucker also is a country superstar who sticks his toe in the acting pool. He guest starred in Sun Records, Hawaii 5-0, Still the King and Arli$$ (playing himself).

This is the third season of the series, which tweaked its name to Big Sky: Deadly Trails. This season is based in Helena, Mont., and it follows private detective Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles).

Rucker has more than just Big Sky: Deadly Trails on his plate. He also has released a single called “Ol’ Church Hymn.” It’s a collaboration with Chapel Hart, the country girl group who finished fifth in this summer’s America’s Got Talent. Rucker and Chapel Hart also performed a Bonnie Raitt cover during last month’s AGT results show.

Born again love I’m a new person, hand in the air hallelujah… Watch the lyric video for “Ol’ Church Hymn”, with @ChapelHartBand, out now! 🎥: https://t.co/vXNqcd4MBk pic.twitter.com/vGuImLz488 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 5, 2022

And Lovett also is busy outside of Big Sky: Deadly Trails. He and John Hiatt are going on tour together for performances now through mid-November. He announced the series of shows this past weekend.

“It’ll be the two of us onstage together, without our bands, taking turns playing solo and joining in with each other occasionally,” Lovett wrote on Instagram.

But boo, we have no details about the Big Sky: Big Trails episode with Lovett and Rucker. ABC didn’t reveal a plot summary, nor did the network say when it plans to air the episode. The series comes on Wednesday nights.