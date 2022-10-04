Darius Rucker Posts Touching Tribute to Loretta Lynn After Her Death

American icon Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday morning sending a shockwave through the country music community. Following confirmation of her death, fellow country star Darius Rucker took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to his friend and fellow artist.

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

Darius Rucker posted a sweet photo of himself and Loretta Lynn embracing. He wrote, “She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so blessed to call her friend. I miss you already Loretta. Love you. And rest now u angel.”

Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker fans took to the comments, sharing tributes of their own.

“RIP to the queen of country music Loretta Lynn,” one fan wrote. Another shared, “I like to think when we lose music icons that they are the headliner of the show in Heaven that night. Oh how the angels sing.”

Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, after launching her career seven decades ago. She earned her first hit in 1960 with “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.” Before gaining her footing in country music though, Loretta Lynn was born into poverty. She provided insight into her lifestyle pre-fame with her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” That song would later become one of her many titles, in addition to Queen of Country Music.

Loretta Lynn also played an important role in country music for all women, becoming the first female country artist to earn the title Entertainer of the Year in both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

During a previous interview, Loretta Lynn reflected on her career in country music and her role as a woman.

“I didn’t write for the men,” the late icon said. “I wrote for us women. And the men loved it too.”

Loretta Lynn’s Family Shares Statement Following Her Death

According to a statement from Loretta Lynn’s family, the country music icon passed away peacefully on Tuesday in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home.

The family’s statement read, “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family further asked for privacy in the coming days as they process the loss of their family member.

The country artist was preceded in death by multiple family members.

“Lynn was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years Oliver Vanetta ‘Doolittle’ Lynn, her daughter Betty Sue Lynn and son Jack Benny Lynn.”

She is survived by a host of other Lynns, including daughters Patsy Lynn Russel, Peggy Lynn, Clara (Cissie) Marie Lynn, and her son Ernest Ray Lynn. The late country star is further survived by 19 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, as well as multiple great-grandchildren.