Darius Rucker Recalls the Moment He Decided to Switch to Country Music

Darius Rucker opened up about his transition from rock to country music on the CMT Awards red carpet Sunday night. “You know, I talked about [making Country Music] for years, Rucker told Fox News. “The moment I knew it was time was when [Hootie and the Blowfish] had a meeting and you know, we said we weren’t going to tour anymore. So I knew it was time for me to go to Nashville and see if I could do it.”



Rucker revealed that there was some pressure for this first Country album to perform well. “My initial thoughts were I have somebody paying for my record, I hope they let me make another one. That was all I was thinking really, you know, I didn’t really expect the success that I’ve got but I’m really glad it happened.” Of course, a lot of folks in Nashville were skeptical as to whether the rocker had country chops. However, he soon proved them wrong.

“You know, when I very first started it was a lot of naysayers and everything,” he recalled. “But once I had hit you know, I think acceptance started,” he quipped. Now he’s had long-term success in the genre, and it coming up on his tenth anniversary in the Grand Ole Opry. For now, Rucker is just appreciating the success. “I’m enjoying it. I’m just I want to play music since I was four and I’m getting to do it at 56 still, so I think that’s pretty cool.”

Darius Rucker has a stacked 2023 ahead, including a new album

In 2023, the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event will take place at Rolex Stadium of Kentucky Horse Park and will be headlined by Darius Rucker. Halfway to Hazard will accompany Rucker on the bill, as reported by MusicRow.com. The exact date is set for October 13th. Every ticket purchased contributes two dollars to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

In 2023, Carolyn’s Boy will finally be released in honor of Rucker’s beloved late mother. “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success,” Rucker recently told Today. “She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.” After a six-year hiatus, he will finally release his latest album – following up on 2017’s When Was the Last Time.

