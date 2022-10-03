Darius Rucker Releases Behind-the-Scenes Video Recording With Chapel Hart: VIDEO

Darius Rucker recruited Chapel Hart to record a track with him long before the Mississippi trio captured America’s hearts on America’s Got Talent. “Ol Church Hymn” dropped a week ago, and it’s on a forthcoming album from Rucker. Now, he’s sharing behind-the-scenes footage of recording with the girls. Check out the video below.

“The moment I heard ‘Ol’ Church Hymn,’ I knew Chapel Hart’s voices had to be on it!! Give it a listen now,” Darius Rucker captioned the video post.

The video includes footage from the studio during the recording process for the song.

Darius Rucker’s last full-length studio album was 2017’s When Was the Last Time. That album included his version of Drivin’ N’ Cryin’s “Straight to Hell.” He recorded that one with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley of Lady A. Since that album, Darius Rucker has gone to more of a single cycle. He dropped “Beers and Sunshine” in 2020 and it’s had a ton of success at country radio. This year, he released “Same Beer Different Problem.” There’s no indication on when a full-length may arrive. But it’ll likely include those tracks and the Chapel Hart collaboration.

Meanwhile, Chapel Hart shot straight to the Grand Ole Opry. Their debut in the circle happened just a few days after the finale of America’s Got Talent. And they’re set to return this week. The trio’s second appearance is on October 8. They’ll perform alongside Opry members Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner and Vince Gill. Deana Carter and comedian Dusty Slay will also be on the bill.

Darius Rucker Returns to the Grand Ole Opry in October

Darius Rucker is heading back to the show that made country music famous soon, too. His next stop by the Opry is coming on October 22. He’ll be joined by fellow Opry members Lauren Alaina, Bill Anderson and Dustin Lynch. Adam Hood will be making his Opry debut that night.

The 56-year-old South Carolina native is winding down his 2022 calendar. This weekend, he’ll head home to host Riverfront Revival in Charleston, S.C. He curated the inaugural event, and he loaded it up with fellow South Carolinians. Nikki Lane is there. So is SUSTO. Legendary local band Blue Dogs are also on the bill. He’s also inviting Brothers Osborne and Jimmie Allen. Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty are also there. In January, he’ll host HootieFest: The Big Splash in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. He also has several festival dates lined up in the new year. His 2023 calendar takes him into July. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.