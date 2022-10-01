darius-rucker-releases-new-single-featuring-chapel-hart

American country music trio Chapel Hart made their onscreen debut during the recently-concluded 17th season of America’s Got Talent. And while the all-female group did not take home the season’s win, they nevertheless made an impression—both on the competitive TV show’s judges and on the nation as a whole. Now, their career in Nashville has officially begun to soar. Most recently, Chapel Hart featured on a new single with veteran country music artist Darius Rucker and the brand new piece was just released on Friday. The “Beers and Sunshine” singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news.

My new song “Ol’ Church Hymn” featuring @ChapelHartBand is out now! You have to hear their voices on this song. Listen here: https://t.co/yAc9DwFh9x pic.twitter.com/b7q7FWft41 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 30, 2022

“My new song ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ featuring [Chapel Hart] is out now!” Rucker announced to fans. “You have to hear their voices on this song.”

Darius Rucker teased fans with a taste of the new song in the above clip. But, conveniently for us, he also provided us the link to listen to the full song.

“Ol’ Church Hymn” is unique. It features many of the values and sounds common in gospel music but instead uses them to speak about romantic love.

Darius Rucker brings us into the brand new song. The first verse reads, “Gettin’ lost was all I could find/On the wrong road, just lookin’ for signs/All kinds of broke and livin’ my life/In the dark ’til I saw the light.”

Just in the first few lines, it’s obvious the country music star is blending literal imagery with moralistic challenges. Eventually, he moves into the chorus which features Chapel Hart in a choir-like manner. Together, the trio of women cover the song’s harmony. The America’s Got Talent alums are most prominently heard in the last verse and during transitional moments throughout.

The Best Song Line Ever Written, According to Darius Rucker

Country music is one of the most unique genres in the industry. Its sounds, values, and themes change consistently, especially now as newcomers begin to introduce hip-hop and rock influences. It’s also unique as they’re unafraid of speaking about our nation’s current socio-political climate.

However, while “new” country music has become accessible and reflective of all kinds of people, Darius Rucker believes the best line in a song ever written comes from none other than Johnny Cash.

It goes without saying that Johnny Cash is one of several icons within country music that helped define the genre. However, interestingly, while Johnny Cash has a massive music library, Darius Rucker thinks the best line ever features in his song, “Folsom Prison Blues.”

Even more surprisingly, the best line, per the “Same Beer Different Problem” singer’s previous post, is “I shot a man in Reno. Just to watch him die.”