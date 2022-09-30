Darius Rucker Reveals ‘the Best Line in a Song Ever Written’ and It’s from Johnny Cash

When it comes to song lyrics, Darius Rucker knows a thing or two about them, and he’s talking about them in a tweet. Rucker responded to a question from a fan. The fan asks what is the best one line in a song ever written. Man, that’s a heavy-duty question. Out of the many songs, especially in the world of country music, which one would Rucker pick? It happens to be a line from one of the greatest songs ever written or performed.

Yes, we are biased when it comes to Folsom Prison Blues, written by the Man in Black himself, Johnny Cash. The line that Rucker said in reply goes “I shot a man in Reno. Just to watch him die.” That can be a song right there. Another song if Johnny had wanted to do it. But this line and this song from Cash? Man, it just goes so well with even pieces of his life story. No, Cash never shot a man just to watch him die. Yet he sure did know a little bit about being behind bars in his life. Maybe Darius will perform this classic song at one of his concerts sometimes.

“I shot a man in Reno. Just to watch him die” https://t.co/Gfk87Ihs8s — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 29, 2022

Darius Rucker Made Appearance On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Earlier this month, Rucker joined up with Chapel Hart on America’s Got Talent. Rucker has been quite supportive of the girls in the group. In fact, he will have them appear on his next album. But he would join them for a performance of the classic Bonnie Raitt song Let’s Give Them Something To Talk About. After Rucker joined in on the song’s second verse, Chapel Hart was joined by Drake Milligan and Jon Pardi. Both of them had performed on the show before Chapel Hart took the stage. Right now, both Rucker and Pardi are on tour so going to the show was a break from the road action.

In other performance news around Rucker’s career, he had a big moment back in the CMA Fest. The event was held in June but the special which featured Darius Rucker didn’t hit the airwaves until August. Viewers would get a treat when seeing Rucker team up with Zac Brown on the show. Both of these country music stars got together to sing Chicken Fried. That song would reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a two-week stint in 2008.

If there is one thing fans of Rucker know about him, it’s that he is a big sports fan. You can count on him supporting his South Carolina Gamecocks or even the Miami Dolphins. He loves that NFL team a whole lot. In fact, Rucker reportedly wrote Only Wanna Be With You because of the Dolphins.