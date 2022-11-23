Darius Rucker Reveals His Favorite Thing About Thanksgiving Day

Across the country, people are preparing for the first major gathering of the holiday season. Some are preparing their kitchens to cook the massive meal. A handful of Outsiders are making sure they have everything in order to make the perfect smoked turkey. Others are gassing up their cars to make the long journey home to see their folks. A rare few are even remembering to get the Cool Whip out of the freezer so it’s good and soft for tomorrow. However, no matter what they’re doing to prepare for Thanksgiving, everyone has a favorite part. Darius Rucker shared the highlight of his Turkey Day celebration in a recent interview with his record label.

“My favorite part of Thanksgiving Day is easy,” Darius Rucker said. “It’s food. It’s eating, it’s hanging out with family and getting some great food.” That’s a hard point to argue. It doesn’t matter if you’re coming in from a week-long whitetail hunt or talking to family during commercial breaks during the game, no one can deny that dinner is the star of the show.

Darius Rucker on Thanksgiving

Don’t think that Darius Rucker is just there for the food. He’s also all about the true meaning of the holiday. “Thanksgiving is about giving thanks for all the great things you’ve got, and I always give thanks for the greatest thing I’ve got and that’s my family,” he said.

Darius Rucker added that he’s also looking forward to spending the day watching football. “Thanksgiving Day is my favorite sports day of the year,” he said. “It’s crazy how much football you get to watch on Thanksgiving Day. So, I really like that a lot.” Rucker concluded by adding, “Thanksgiving is big for me.”

Like many Americans, it seems like Darius Rucker actually has a hard time deciding on his favorite part of the day. That’s totally fair. You’ve got great food, family, football, and a reason to take time to focus on all of the good things in your life. Not being able to pin down your favorite part of the day is a good problem to have.

Carolyn’s Boy Coming in 2023

Darius Rucker doesn’t just show his family love on Thanksgiving. He’s paying homage to his late mother Carolyn with his upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy. Right now, we don’t have a release date for the album. However, Rucker has released a single. “Ol’ Church Hymn” features America’s Got Talent sensation, Chapel Hart.

About his upcoming album, Darius Rucker said, “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success. She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.”