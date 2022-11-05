Darius Rucker Reveals Title of New Album, Says It’s a Tribute to His Mother

Darius Rucker is set to release a new studio album, and he recently elaborated on the special meaning behind the music. Called Carolyn’s Boy, the project is a tribute to the singer’s late mother. “At the end of the day, I’m really still just Carolyn’s boy,” Darius said in an interview on TODAY. He also showed cover art for his project, which is a black-and-white image of his mom.

Rucker explained the significance of planning a tribute to his mother. “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success,” he said. “She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.”

Rucker also shared an exclusive look at the isolated vocal track of “Wagon Wheel” with producer Frank Roger, in addition to previewing new music he is working on now for the project planned for release in 2023. Fans can get a sneak peek at Rucker’s upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, with recent releases such as “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn featuring Chapel Hart. These songs are available everywhere now.

Darius Rucker reflects on some recent career highs

During the conversation, Rucker also reflected on several of his recent milestones, including his 10-year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and achieving his 10th No. 1 single on Country radio with “Beers And Sunshine.” Melvin was also present when Rucker achieved another musical milestone that only three other artists have ever accomplished in Country music – “Wagon Wheel” earned RIAA Diamond certification signifying it as an 11x Platinum hit.

“Coming into Nashville, to expect anything like that wasn’t even in the cards,” Rucker said about his huge success in Country music. “Here we are now – 15, 16, years in – it’s been a fun run.”

Darius Rucker is well-known as the frontman of the rock outfit Hootie & the Blowfish. However, he has been part of country music for a significant amount of time. In fact, his 10-year anniversary as an Opry member is coming up. However, he says now is finally the right time to release this heartfelt tribute. “Years ago, I wasn’t really sure what my place in country music was, and I was trying to find it. Now I have found it — I know — and I think it’s time to give that record.”

Singer-songwriter Rucker already made his mark with Hootie & the Blowfish. The band sold over 25 million albums worldwide. In 2008, he released his first country album. He won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Solo Country Performance with Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel”. The song is also one of the best-selling country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020.