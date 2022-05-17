Darius Rucker to Revive Historic Mansion in His Hometown on New Show, ‘Rucker’s Reno,’ for The Design Network

Multi-platinum crossover music star Darius Rucker will star in a new unscripted home renovation show for The Design Network. According to a press release teasing the new show, called “Rucker’s Reno,” the three-time Grammy winner will restore a historic mansion in his hometown of Charleston, S.C.

By season’s end, Rucker and his team will transform the vacant city landmark into a “modern treasure” that his family will enjoy for generations.

“I like stories, and I can’t wait to tell this one,” Rucker said in a teaser for the new show. “Charleston’s my favorite place in the world. It’s right where you want to be, in downtown Charleston. I think this house is going to be really inspirational — because of where it is, and what it is.”

The show promises to “stare history in the face. And to explore how the American South has evolved since the days of slavery. It has since offered a more equitable and inspiring narrative for locals — through the creative lens of home design.”

Betsy Berry, the interior designer who helped Rucker achieve his vision, and Neil Stevenson, the architect who oversaw the project, both said they also appreciate working on old homes.

“What excites me about a historic home is literally peeling back the walls of history,” Berry said. “One of the real important things is the beautiful craftsmanship; and it was one hundred percent made by slaves,” Stevenson added.

Darius Rucker’s new show will both feature a home renovation and a tour of the city episode to episode

“Rucker’s Reno” will also showcase some of the best parts of Charleston’s vibrant culture; like meeting up with local chefs, entrepreneurs, fishermen, and friends as he highlights some of the top attractions in the area.

“We are excited to tell this story and work with Darius and his amazing design team,” said Jason Harris, founder and CEO of The Design Network. “It’s a big moment for our burgeoning network. It’s the perfect project, with the perfect person at the perfect time.’

Rucker echoed Harris’ sentiments, saying that he’s honored to showcase his hometown.

“It’s always an honor when I get to showcase my hometown of Charleston to the world. And I’m thankful to The Design Network for such a great platform to do just that,” Darius Rucker said. “The team on this project was so talented and made it such a fun, creative process from start to finish. I can’t wait for everyone to see the transformation!”

Takashi Nakano, senior director of content acquisitions and business development for Samsung TV Plus, said the parent network also looks forward to partnering with Rucker.

“We know our viewers love all things design and culture. It makes Samsung TV Plus the perfect place for ‘Rucker’s Reno’ to arrive first,” Nakano said. “We are excited to partner with The Design Network and bring Darius’ inspirational story to our viewers.”