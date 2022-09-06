Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Festival Full Music Schedule Released: Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen & More

Darius Rucker is bringing the inaugural Riverfront Revival to his hometown in Charleston, S.C. next month. Now, the full schedule for the weekend that he curated himself is available. Rucker headlines the first night, while Brothers Osbourne headlines night two. He also has several other South Carolina natives on the bill, including Nikki Lane and SUSTO. Check out the full schedule below.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

1:00-1:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drew Dangerfield

1:45-2:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Nikki Lane

2:30-3:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Lauren Hall

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Maggie Rose

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Mitchell Lee

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Larry Fleet

6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Blue Dogs

7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Jimmie Allen

8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): SUSTO

9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Darius Rucker

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

2:00-2:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Lauren Jenkins

2:45-3:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Funk You

3:30-4:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Radney Foster

4:15-5:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): The War and Treaty

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Wild Rivers

6:00-7:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Trampled by Turtles

7:00-8:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Charley Crockett

8:15-10:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Brothers Osborne

Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Set for October 8 & 9

It all happens October 8 & 9 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, S.C. In addition to a stellar music lineup, the festival will include some of the Lowcountry’s best food, drinks, and art. Doors open at noon on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Daily tickets are $94.50 (plus fees) and weekend passes are $174.50 (plus fees). They can be purchased at the website. One dollar from every ticket purchased benefits MUSC’s Arts in Healing program.

Darius Rucker has a few more dates on the way to the festival on his own schedule. Next up is a stop at Lake Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Mo. on September 10. Then he’ll head to Las Vegas for a show at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on October 2. Then he’ll head home for the festival.

In January, he’s got HootieFest: The Big Splash. That festival sees him reunite with his old band mates once again for four nights. It takes place from January 25-28 in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. The destination concert event is stacked with several of Hootie & the Blowfish’s 90s alternative rock peers like Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin’ N Cryin.’

Hootie & the Blowfish will headline two nights at the festival, while Barenaked Ladies headline one.

Darius Rucker is already looking to his own schedule in 2023. He has a date in Tulsa, Okla. on April 21 at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.