Darius Rucker Speaks On Tragic Uvalde, Texas School Shooting

Today, America mourns. Country music star Darius Rucker had few words as he reflected on the horrible Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Along with politicians, other artists, and just everyday people, Rucker expressed his disbelief this afternoon, a day after the shooting that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, mostly elementary school children.

Here is the short message that Darius Rucker shared his words for Uvalde on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

So sad. Children. I’m just so sad today. — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 25, 2022

There has been an outpouring of messages and comments. The awful tragedy has put a cloud over the nation that doesn’t feel like it can be lifted. There isn’t much else that can be said from someone watching from afar. However, sharing our grief publicly can be healing. Even though it was just eight words, the message speaks loud and clear.

In the entertainment industry, there have been more than just messages and pleas. There has been some action done, at least a little action. CBS isn’t going to show the FBI Season 4 finale this week. Last night would have been the night for the episode, but after the tragedy, CBS made the decision to pull it.

Of course, one celebrity’s message was being shared above many others. Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas. The actor and proud Texan released an emotional message late last night. It puts into perspective how small the world is, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

Matthew McConaughey’s Message on Uvalde, Texas School Shooting

As the day went on, people were looking for a message from McConaughey on this entire situation. And, it did come. He posted to his social media pages, a graphic with his message laid out. It asked for Americans to come together and reflect after this tragedy.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” the message began.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

There might not be anyone that loves Texas more than Matthew McConaughey. His message went on to talk about parents, state that there is a solution to the issue, and of course, he gave his condolences to those directly impacted by the tragic shooting.