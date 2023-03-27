Darius Rucker Throws Down Epic Wrestling Take About Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

No one knows what stirred country music star Darius Rucker to offer up a pro wrestling take on a Sunday. But he’s not holding back here at all. He’s putting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his top 5 pro wrestling greats. Rucker headed out to Twitter and laid the smack down with his thoughts. Rucker goes so far as to bring up the name of legendary wrestler “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Well, let’s take a look and see what Rucker’s hot take is all about.

Say what u want your eras and all that crap. But @TheRock is one of the 5 greatest of all time. ALL TIME!! When his work comes up on social. It is friggin genius. Almost to that @RicFlairNatrBoy level man. Just great!!!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 26, 2023

We think it’s safe to say that Rucker is solidly in The Rock’s corner when it comes to all-time pro wrestling greats. That’s a pretty high compliment from Rucker to Johnson. One fan in the comments wanted to know who made up Rucker’s top five. A couple of fans offered their own top pro wrestlers that they feel should be there. It’s a debate that can go on for a lifetime. There might be more wrestling talk from Rucker as the WWE’s WrestleMania is just around the corner at this time.

Well, it looks like Rucker will be busy on the road. He’s announced dates for his “Starting Fires Tour.” It will have more than 20 dates where Rucker will be playing his music. His tour starts on June 15 in Roanoke, Virginia. Many other cities are on the agenda this summer. Tickets are on sale right now. In addition to all of this, Rucker will go down to Cancun, Mexico, for the second annual HootieFest. Yes, he will front Hootie & the Blowfish at the event.

One aspect of Rucker’s life that is important to him is being a volunteer. He has been a dedicated noe for the organization Musicians On Call. For his work with the group, Darius Rucker was given the “Golden Ukulele Award.” Musicians On Call is a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of hospital patients. “Thank you for letting me be a part of this organization,” Rucker said. “I’ve been lucky enough to do it for a long time. And I can’t tell you what it’s like to go into a hospital and play for someone who’s sick, and for their family.”

Meanwhile, Rucker is looking back on taking a chance in Nashville. He’s done so well in the rock and country genres that he can be proud of his efforts. “I look back on that period as the example of hard work paid off,” Rucker told PopCulture.