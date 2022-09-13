Darius Rucker to Join Chapel Hart During ‘AGT’ Finale Performance

The dream continues for Chapel Hart. The country music girl group performs in the America’s Got Talent finals tonight, then Darius Rucker will join them on the same stage a day later.

If you’ve been following AGT, the summer talent reality show on NBC, then you know Chapel Hart. They truly have lived a dream come true after moving the AGT host and four judges to give them a consensus Golden Buzzer after their audition. The trio then dazzled in the semifinals. And now, they’ll be on stage, performing with Darius Rucker, in the results portion of the two-night finale.

✨✨✨Who’s as excited as we are for the #AGT finale?!?!



September 13th we’re leaving it all on the stage so DON’T FORGET TO VOTE!!!!!



Use the Official AGT app or online at https://t.co/1wtYMmLrBq pic.twitter.com/4ePT5dwqml — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) September 10, 2022

But it should be noted that Darius Rucker already was well aware of Chapel Hart, which features two sisters and a cousin who grew up in small-town Mississippi. They’ve already recorded a song together. But Rucker did tout the group after their audition, tweeting:

Already put them on my next record. https://t.co/EwLZ0swTYo — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 20, 2022

Danica Hart, the lead singer of Chapel Hart, said the three women had to keep the Darius Rucker collaboration a secret. Then when he confirmed it all, they were free to shout the news all over social media.

“It’s been so crazy, even Darius Rucker,” Danica said of the AGT experience during an interview with TMZ.com.

“We recorded a song with him a little while ago, so, we’ve been having to be quiet about it. And he just kind of let the cat out of the bag the other day.”

We’re betting that Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart will perform that same song, Wednesday. Chapel Hart first went viral with their 2022 rebrand of a Dolly Parton classic. The women sang “You Can Have Him Jolene” for their Golden Buzzer moment. And they received congratulations from Dolly and Loretta Lynn.

In the semifinals, Chapel Hart continued with their girl power songs. They sang “The Girls are Back in Town.” And in this original song, the group shouted out Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson. Tucker, who was filming a Christmas movie, posted a video on Twitter, telling the group how much she loved their performance.

We’re expecting their song with Darius Rucker to be fun and rowdy. After all, that’s their vibe.

The AGT finale also features future country star Drake Milligan. He was the performer to earn a spot in the finals.

See y'all tonight on that @AGT stage! Tune in at 8/7c on @NBC. What do you guys think I'll be playing?! #AGT pic.twitter.com/wyneinIrkW — Drake Milligan (@DrakeMilligan) September 13, 2022

Like Chapel Hart, Milligan performs his own music. And the country music audience has embraced him. After his performance in the auditions and then the semifinals, his songs sailed to the top of the country iTunes chart.

Milligan already had a reality show experience. He also did well in American Idol in 2018. But he quit the show before it went to the live rounds.

He’s become so mainstream after his AGT performance that the Houston Texans played one of his songs during their season opener Sunday at NRG Stadium.

For tonight’s two-hour AGT finale, all 11 acts will perform. Then the fans vote for their favorite. Wednesday night’s show is a coronation. So sit back and enjoy the likes of Darius Rucker along with future stars like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan.