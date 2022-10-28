Darius Rucker Wishes Son Jack Happy 18th Birthday With Epic Photo

Aww, proud dad alert. Darius Rucker posted a cool photo of his son Thursday to wish him a happy birthday. Jack Rucker definitely is all grown up.

“Happy 18th to this awesome kid. Jack. rucker. Love u so much man!!” wrote Darius Rucker. And check out Jack, who also is the youngest in the family. He’s already a lot taller than his dad. He also cleans up nice.

Darius Rucker has three children. Jack is the baby. Jack has two older sisters — Carolyn and Daniella. Carolyn is 27, while Dani, who is named after former Miami Dolphin QB Dan Marino, is 21.

All three kids inherited their Dad’s musical talents. But Rucker doesn’t necessarily want his children to make their living in the business.

“If they were to ask me what I wanted them to do singing would be the last thing I would want them to do,” Darius Rucker said in an interview with Life of Dad.. “Go be an engineer. Go be a doctor. (And) go get a real job. Get a family and live a great life…”

But Jack does sometimes try to share his favorite music with his father. Let’s just say they don’t like the same tunes. Darius Rucker first was a pop singer as the lead of Hootie and the Blowfish. Then he became a country music superstar. Jack likes to listen to rap and hip hop. The elder Rucker recently shared his observations about Jack’s music.

“He plays six songs as we’re driving to the golf course, and we get to the golf course and I turn to him and I said, ‘Jack, that’s 24 minutes of my life I’m never going to get back,” Rucker said. “Every song you played sucked. I don’t ever want to hear any of those songs again as long as I live.’”

Meanwhile, Rucker is branching out in his career. Earlier this month, ABC announced that Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett would be guest starring in Big Sky: Deadly Trails. It makes sense for the quirky show to move into the country music direction. After all, Reba McEntire is starring this season as Sunny Barnes, the owner of Sunny Day Excursions.

The show didn’t provide a ton of details, like when the episode runs. But we do know that Lovett portrays Tex, a tracking specialist who comes across as an unassuming, well-mannered cowboy. But if you dig a little deeper, Tex has a nasty side. Then there’s Darius Rucker, who plays Possum, Tex’s partner. According to the plot synopsis, Possum is a “hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake.”

Rucker does have several acting credits. He guest starred in Sun Records, Hawaii 5-0, Still the King and Arli$$.

Plus, Rucker is adding another collection to his NFL clothing line. He’s a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan.