Darius Rucker’s ‘Darius & Friends’ Benefit Concert Set for June 5

Over the past 15 years, Darius Rucker has helped raise more than $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. $3 million.

Let that sink in for just a second. It’s truly amazing. And Darius Rucker isn’t showing any signs of slowing down in his effort to support the hospital that has been dedicated to treating and defeating childhood cancer since 1962. Darius revealed that his 14th annual Darius & Friends benefit concert will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on June 5.

“This is one of my favorite nights every year,” says Darius Rucker. “The work St. Jude does for children and their families, and the medical advances they are constantly making—it all continues to amaze me. It’s a huge honor to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville each summer to do what we can to support them through this event.”

Tickets to the 14th annual Darius & Friends benefit concert start at $69, with VIP package options up to $249. Pre-sale access begins April 18 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 21 at 10 a.m. CT.

Darius & Friends

St. Jude is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. And because of generous donors like Darius, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. So they can focus on what matters most—helping their child live.

In front of last year’s sold-out crowd on the Ryman stage, Darius reminisced about his first visit to St. Jude in 2008.

“I’m talking to one administrator and she said, ‘When you bring your kid to St. Jude, we fly you in, we put you up, we feed you and we never send you a bill,’” said Darius. “I started talking to people there and it’s true. That day I said, ‘I want to do something to help.’ I’m doing this for St. Jude—thank you guys for coming out.”

Last year’s concert, along with Darius’ corresponding golf tournament and silent auction the following day, raised $516,000 for St. Jude. The lineup for this year’s event will be announced soon. Past performers have included Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, and more.