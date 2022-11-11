Deana Carter Teams Up With Phil Vassar for New Song ‘Brand New Year’

With their Christmas tour set to begin later this month, Deana Carter and Phil Vassar have released a new festive single Brand New Year. The music video of Brand New Year, which premiered exclusively on PEOPLE, features Deana Carter alongside Vassar as they sing in a room decked out in Christmas decorations. Personal snapshots of friends and loved ones also appear in the video. The duo shares a hug at the end of the song. Along with Vassar and Carter, songwriter Steven Dorff, who wrote the song with the singers, makes a cameo.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the song’s premiere, Deana Carter shared, “I am so excited to have our new Christmas music video for Brand New Year premiere with Peope.com! Thank you so much to our director, Steve Condon. Phil and I had so much fun filming at his house. The sincerity in the message is from the heart. We hope everyone loves it too!”

Vassar also spoke to the media outlet about the music video and how he and Deana Carter performed their first-ever duet. “I love this video!!!” He declared. “I’m so proud of this song and director Steve Condon is one of our dear friends and just nails it. Happy holidays to everyone… We’ll see you on tour!”

Deana Carter and Vassar are kicking off their Christmas tour on November 25th. The tour will consist of 14 days and will wrap on December 18th.

Phil Vassar Shared Excitement for the Upcoming Christmas Tour With Deana Carter

According to Taste of Country, Phil Vassar spoke about his upcoming Christmas tour with Deana Carter and how excited he is for the 14 date adventure.

“I love Deana,” Vassar declared about his touring buddy. “She is one of my dearest, oldest friends. She’s an amazing talent and an even better person. I’m really excited to bring this tour to all the fans this holiday season.”

Deana Carter also shared her thoughts about the upcoming tour. “I’m thrilled to announce my first ever Christmas Tour! My buddy, Phil Vassar, and I will be hitting the road with some new Christmas songs that we wrote together on our Coming Home For Christmas Tour…to celebrate the most special season of the year in a town near you!”

The tour, Coming Home For Christmas, will be Vassar’s sixth Christmas tour. Before heading on the road with Deana Carter, Vassar will be performing at the Ryman Auditorium on November 21st. He will then appear at Mt. Vernon, Kentucky’s Renro Valley Entertainment Center to kick off the Christmas tour. Other stops include Fort Wayne, Indiana; Charleston, South Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Midland, Michigan. The pair will have a two-night performance at Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s The Northern Lights Theater on December 8th and 9th.