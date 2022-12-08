DelFest 2023 to Feature Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, and More

The 2023 DelYeah! Delfest lineup has been announced.

On Dec. 7, hosts The Travelin’ McCourys and Del McCoury band released the initial list of acts. The four-day event will include St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Trampled By Turtles, Sierra Ferrell, The Infamous Stringdusters, and The California Honeydrops.

Peter Rowan & The Free Mexican Air Force with Los Texmaniacs, Lindsay Lou, Cris Jacobs, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Kitchen Dwellers, Rising Appalachia, and The Tim O’Brien Band will also perform.

On top of the top-notch acts, the festival will hold Troubadour Sessions with Cris Jacobs, Lindsay Lou, and more. And those who want to get an all-encompassing experience can plan to stay overnight at the primitive or RV campsites.

DelFest is one of the most infamous bluegrass music festivals in the country. For more than a decade, fans have watched their favorite bands perform at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland, with the Potomac River and the Appalachian Mountains as a backdrop.

DelFest will take place over the Memorial Day weekend, as always. Four-day, Teen, and Kid Passes are on sale now. Other tickets, including RV Passes, DELuxe VIP Packages, and DelFest Academy will be available soon. Check the website regularly to find out more.

DelFest and Tortuga Music Festival Announce Headliners

For those of you who are looking for country music fests next year and others who simply want to attend as many events as possible, the Tortuga Music Festival announced that it will host three major headliners in 2023—Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, and Shania Twain.

“We’re bringing along some incredible artists to celebrate Tortuga’s 10th anniversary! Eric Church, Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney, and many more are hitting the beach in Ft. Lauderdale with us,” the fest announced on its Instagram page.

Tortuga Music Festival kicks off each spring in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. This year, it will run from April 14 through April 16.

Aside from the headliners, Deana Carter, Ashley Cooke, Dee Jay Silver, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Shane Profitt, and Cole Swindell will also give performances. And Wiz Khalifa and The Wallflowers will prove that Tortuga offers more than just country.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, Nov 18, and they’re going fast. So if you plan to attend the milestone 10th annual event, head to the website and reserve your spot now.

Three-day passes for the general public cost $275 and the VIP level jumps to $1,399. Alumni guests get discounted rates that bring regular three-day passes down to $225 and VIP to $1,299.