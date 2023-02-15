DelFest 2023 Full Lineup Including Molly Tuttle, Sam Bush Revealed

More than a decade ago, bluegrass legend Del McCoury set out to create a family-friendly music festival. More than that, Del wanted to create a space for his extended family bands as well as their friends and contemporaries. The result was DelFest. This year, the massive bluegrass, jamgrass, Americana, and folk festival returns to Cumberland, Maryland for the fifteenth year.

DelFest organizers released the initial lineup in December. Even without the recent additions, the festival would have been well worth the ticket price. Already, the festival included acts like The Travelin’ McCourys, The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Ferrell, Trampled by Turtles, The Infamous Stringdusters, The California Honeydrops, Kitchen Dwellers, and many more. Earlier today, festival organizers released the rest of the 2023 lineup.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Gibson Brothers, Sam Bush, Keller Williams Grass featuring The Hillbenders, and plenty more joined the already-stacked lineup.

As usual, this year’s DelFest lineup reflects the musical community that The Del McCoury band has cultivated over the years. This Memorial Day Weekend will be full of roots music, old friends, and a family atmosphere for all to enjoy. Tickets, parking passes, and camping passes are on sale now at the festival’s official website. Prices go up after 2/20, so get your tickets and passes now before they get more expensive.

What to Expect from DelFest 2023

DelFest isn’t your average festival. Attendees won’t just see the slated acts take the stage for a pre-determined amount of time before the next act takes over. Instead, the festival embraces the collaborative and improvisational nature of bluegrass and jam music. As a result, attendees can expect to see off-the-cuff collaborations, guest sit-ins, and intimate appearances from artists on the bill. Additionally, several tributes to Del McCoury and his musical legacy are expected throughout the festival.

DelFest kicks off on May 25 and comes to a close on May 28. The festivities once again take place at Allegany Campgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland. The festival grounds are along the Potomac River with views of the Appalachian Mountains. In short, it is the perfect spot for a weekend of bluegrass and roots music.

Full Lineup