Dierks Bentley Announces New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’: ‘The Best Country Music I’ve Ever Made’

Dierks Bentley released his self-titled solo album in 2003. Then, he started dropping new records every year or two. At most, he waited three years between releases. Then, he dropped his ninth album The Mountain in 2018. Now, nearly five years since his last full-length studio record, Dierks is ready to deliver an album that he says is his best.

Dierks Bentley took to social media earlier today to announce his next album. Gravel & Gold will hit shelves and streaming services on February 24th. Bentley already dropped the lead single from the project, “Gold” back in July of 2022. Today, he shared an album trailer.

The trailer shows Dierks Bentley standing in front of a movie screen. As he discusses the album, the screen shows behind-the-scenes shots from the making of the album as well as clips from Bentley’s life and career over the last two decades. It shows how far he’s come as an artist and what went into the making of his tenth studio album.

Dierks Bentley Talks About Recording Gravel & Gold

“It’s been a long road,” Dierks Bentley says in the opening seconds of the video. “A 20-year journey full of highs and lows, twists and turns. My love for country music, that’s what’s always kept me going. Town to town, show to show, small clubs to packed arenas, I worked hard, took chances, and went for things. The journey isn’t where I’ve been, it’s the thing I carry with me.” And, he’s carrying everything that journey taught him into his tenth album.

This one is going to be special. Dierks Bentley revealed why it’s going to be so great and why it took so long to prepare it for release. “I wrote, I recorded, it wasn’t good enough. I threw it out and started over. Twice,” Bentley says in the trailer. “I had to get it right for the fans, for me.”

So, since he released The Mountain, Dierks Bently wrote and recorded two full albums that will never see the light of day. Now, he has something that lives up to his high standards. How high was the bar for this record? “It had to be the best country music I’ve ever made,” he stated.

Dierks Bentley didn’t create the killer album alone. In the video, we see Vince Gill, Charlie Worsham, and other artists. “Everyone showed up. My heroes and my friends. We did it together,” Bentley says in the trailer as glimpses of his collaborators appear in the background. “It’s the love, the lessons, the gravel, and gold.”

You can pre-save Gravel & Gold on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer now. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like preorders for physical copies of the album are available yet.