Dierks Bentley Announces Virtual ‘Gravel & Gold’ Concert Event

Dierks Bentley’s tenth studio album Gravel & Gold hits shelves and streaming services tomorrow. To celebrate the release of the new record, Bentley will hold a special one-night-only concert tonight. Luckily, fans don’t need to get dressed up and head to a venue. Instead, they can enjoy the full performance from the comfort of their homes.

Bentley will take the stage at Nashville’s CMA Theater tonight at 8 PM Eastern. He’ll be broadcasting the special set on Universal Music Group’s new Twitch channel 3Point5. The concert event – titled An Evening With Dierks Bentley: The Road to Gravel & Gold – will feature both hits from Bentley’s catalog and songs from his upcoming album.

Dierks Bentley Prepares to Release Gravel & Gold

Bentley announced the new album in January. In a trailer, he discussed the massive amount of work that went into the record. Additionally, he revealed why it has been five years since his last full-length release.

“It’s been a long road,” Dierks Bentley said. “A 20-year journey full of highs and lows, twists and turns. My love for country music, that’s what’s always kept me going. Town to town, show to show, small clubs to packed arena, I worked hard, took chances, and went for things. The journey isn’t where I’ve been, it’s the thing that I carry with me,” he added in the trailer. Bentley will be bringing all 20 years of hard-learned lessons to his upcoming release.

About the five-year delay between albums, Bentley said, “I wrote, I recorded, it wasn’t good enough. I threw it out and started over. Twice. I had to get it right for the fans, for me.” That’s right. Since Dierks released The Mountain, he wrote and recorded two full-length albums and tossed them in the trash because they weren’t good enough.

That would lead many to believe that Gravel & Gold will be one hell of an album. Dierks Bentley certainly set a high bar for himself. “It had to be the best country music I’ve ever made,” he boldly stated.

Gravel & Gold Is an Ode to Nashville

Bentley recently told Billboard about the heart of his new record. “This album is all about returning to Nashville, with a new appreciation for all that we have here, that I’ve kind of taken for granted,” he said. Dierks went on to add that he wants to highlight “Places like Exit/In, Station Inn, and Robert’s. Robert’s is one of my favorite bars – I used to go down there and watch BR-549, Brazilbilly, Wayne ‘The Train’ Hancock. It was nostalgic for me to go back to these venues where I cut my teeth.”

The 14-track collection contains guest appearances from Ashley McBryde on “Cowboy Boots” and Billy Strings on “High Note.” Both of those songs are available to listen to now. Additionally, Bentley enlisted a group of bluegrass greats to add some Appalachian instrumentation to the new release. Charlie Worsham (guitar), Sam Bush (Mandolin), Bryan Sutton (guitar/banjo), and Jerry Douglas (dobro) appear on the record.