Dierks Bentley and Elvie Shane Have a Bluegrass Jam During Nashville Concert: WATCH

Whenever you get a few talented country music artists together on a tour, great things can happen. Dierks Bentley let Elvie Shane join him on stage recently. The two have been touring with one another. However, it was this past weekend when Shane joined Bentley side-by-side and played a Bluegrass tune from 2010. The little jam was fun for not just the artists but for all the cheering fans as well.

It wasn’t that long ago that Dierks Bentley was the young guy on a tour. Now, he’s the veteran taking the young guys under his wing and giving them those “I can’t believe this is happening” type moments. Shane was definitely thankful for the opportunity. He couldn’t wait to post on Twitter about it.

“I’ll tell my grandkids about this night when I’m old & wrinkly & nobody else gives a damn about my hillbilly ass,” the singer posted. “Sincere gratitude to [Dierks Bentley] for being so welcoming last night… Singing some bluegrass in [Bridgestone Arena] was proof that it is broadway’s biggest honky tonk.”

Check out the video below.

The song the two performed together, “Bad Angel” was a track he originally cut with Miranda Lambert and Jamey Johnson. Those two are featured on the 2010 studio version of the song. However, Shane filled in just fine it seems and the crowd had a heck of a time watching the show in front of them.

Any time there is some bluegrass interjected into a country music show, it’s welcomed as far as I’m concerned.

The only thing that Dierks Bentley fans have to be disappointed about lately is further album issues. Even though there has been some movement on the new project, there isn’t going to be a release for even longer than some fans thought.

Dierks Bentley Finished His Album, The Release Will Take Time

Recently, Dierks Bently gave an update on his upcoming album. It’s been years in the making. He hasn’t put out a project since his 2018 album The Mountain. Fans both new and old have been dying to hear the new album. At least there is some new music out in the meantime with “Gold” and “Worth a Shot.” Bentley updated fans recently on a podcast appearance with Country Heat Weekly.

“The album is done,” he explained. “I’m just kind of wrapping up some collaborations and some final mix stuff, but yeah. I don’t think it’s gonna come out for a while, but it’s done, which is a weird thing to say because I’ve been working on it for three years.”

It wasn’t easy for Dierks Bentley to get back to writing and recording music. So, listeners will be glad that he is doing just that. The new album will come out eventually. When it does, the long wait will finally be over. Let’s hope it is well worth the wait.