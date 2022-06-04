Dierks Bentley Forced to Reschedule Wilmington, NC Tour Stop, Announces Makeup Date

Fans of country star Dierks Bentley who had tickets to his show last night were surely disappointed with Mother Nature for not cooperating. Due to inclement weather, Bentley and his band were forced to reschedule their stop in Wilmington, North Carolina last night.

Dierks Bentley sent out a last-second message to his fans yesterday revealing that his concert was canceled for the night. Bad weather wouldn’t let up, so around 6 p.m. Bentley announced the cancellation on his social media accounts. Fans will be glad to know the show is already rescheduled and ticket holders don’t have to wait long to see him perform. His June 3 show at Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater has moved back only two days to Sunday, June 5.

As of now, it looks like Dierks Bentley is still headed to his Saturday stop in Alpharetta, Georgia. Then he and his crew will hit the road and head back to Wilmington to make up Friday’s rescheduled show. While most fans will be pleased they don’t have to wait long to see Bentley perform, others are out of luck.

Several fans in the comment section of his Instagram post shared that they were coming in town specifically for his Friday show. But many traveling fans can’t attend the rescheduled Sunday concert since they can’t stay in town for an extra two days. Some fans are calling for refunds for those that can’t attend. As of now, that doesn’t seem to be an option though.

“Dierk Bentley’s Wilmington, NC ‘Beers On Me’ Tour stop has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 5, due to weather. All tickets will be honored for the show on the new date,” the country artist’s announcement read.

Dierks Bentley Announced as Co-Host of CMA Fest TV Special

Country music singer Dierks Bentley is on tour throughout the summer going into September. However, he’s taking some time out of his busy tour schedule to co-host this year’s CMA Fest.

Last week, the Country Music Association (CMA) announced its annual three-hour primetime television special will return in 2022. For this year’s event, the CMA tapped both Dierks Bentley and Elle King as co-hosts. The three-hour special will air on Wednesday, August 3. It shows off the CMA’s live music festival of the same name, which takes place in Nashville next weekend.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said. “They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe.”

Disney Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming Rob Mills is looking forward to partnering with CMA once again.

“We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer’s must-see music event, ‘CMA Fest,'” says Mills. “With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night. It will feature the biggest names in Country Music.”