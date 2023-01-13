Dierks Bentley Inspired Thomas Rhett to Check This Major Feat Off His Bucket List

Over the last few years, Thomas Rhett celebrated several milestones. He has sent 17 singles to the top of the charts. Additionally, Rhett has taken won several ACM Awards, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and BMI Country Awards. It seems like a safe assumption that at least one of those achievements was on his bucket list. There’s one major item still on the list that he’s not quite ready to check off yet.

Earlier this month, Thomas Rhett sat down with his label, Big Machine Label Group, to talk about that bucket list item and why he’s not ready to tackle it just yet. During the conversation, he revealed how Dierks Bentley put him a step closer to taking the plunge.

Thomas Rhett Wants to Be a Pilot

“I could definitely see me still wantin’ to do that. I have so many pilots in my family. My brother-in-law Grayson is a pilot, my father-in-law is a pilot, a lot of my close friends are pilots,” Thomas Rhett told his label. With so many pilots around him, he’s itching to get his wings. However, he isn’t sure he’s ready for that yet.

Thomas Rhett said that he wants to grow a little more as a person and find a little more courage before he tries to get his pilot’s license. “I think it would take a little more trust on my own end to trust that I could do it right. I’m not the most attention-to-detail person, and I feel like you really need to be detailed to be a pilot,” he explained. “So, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll become a very detail-oriented person over the next five years and decide that getting my pilot’s license is something I wanna do.”

Thomas Rhett’s good friend Dierks Bentley got his pilot’s license in 1997. Currently, Bentley has the option of flying himself to shows while he’s on tour. Rhett took this into consideration. “If Dierks can do it, I can do it,” he said.

Rhett Has Been Thinking About Flying for Years

Back in 2017, Thomas Rhett told his label that he was thinking about getting into flying with Tyler Hubbard. “Me and Tyler Hubbard have been talking about doing it together, but real easy stuff, like just flying around Nashville,” he said. However, Rhett just wants to fly for fun. “I don’t think I would ever want to fly myself to a show or anything like that, but just real chill flying.”

When Thomas Rhett decides to earn his pilot’s license he’ll join a small club of high-flying country singers. Dierks Bentley, Jimmy Buffett, Tim McGraw, Chris Janson, and Kris Kristofferson all have their wings. Most recently, Dustin Lynch earned his pilot’s license.