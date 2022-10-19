Dierks Bentley Jumps on Stage for Surprise Performance at His Nashville Bar

Dierks Bentley is no stranger to hopping on small stages across Nashville. Just last week, he joined his friends Long John to perform some bluegrass tunes at Station Inn in The Gulch. And now, he’s swinging by his own Whiskey Row on Broadway for a surprise appearance. Check out a clip of the performance below.

“We’ve got friends at 4th and Broadway. Welcome home Dierks Bentley. Thanks for rockin’ the Whiskey Row stage last night!!” the bar captioned their post of the boss on stage.

Dierks Bentley hammered out a cover of his future neighbor’s biggest hit. “Friends in Low Places” was the smash by Garth Brooks, and it’s also the name of his bar that is coming across the street on Broadway.

He’d moved off to Colorado for a while during the pandemic, but it appears he’s back in Nashville full-time now. He certainly has time to get around the Music City. It’s something that he’s always seemed to enjoy doing. But he’s not alone. Blake Shelton has often popped up at Ole Red. He’s even filming his new USA series with Carson Daly there. Barmageddon debuts on December 5. And Luke Bryan has found time to pop up at his own 32 Bridge and Shelton’s Ole Red across the street.

It happens a lot these days on Lower Broadway. Miranda Lambert has dropped by her own Casa Rosa a time or three. And Kid Rock always has time for his own Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse. You never know what will happen on any given Tuesday near the Cumberland River.

Dierks Bentley Has an Official Nashville Appearance on the Calendar

While he’s no stranger to a good surprise, Dierks Bentley also has a scheduled appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on October 25. That’s a great bill, too. He’ll share the stage with Dustin Lynch, Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts, Chris Janson, Conner Smith and the legendary John Anderson among others. His schedule for the year is nearly finished, but there are still a couple of chances to catch him before 2022 is done.

That starts this weekend in Panama City Beach, Fla. at Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. It’s an eclectic lineup over the week that also includes performances from 3 Doors Down, Shinedown and Colt Ford.

He’s lining up dates for the summer of 2023, and that includes the festival circuit. He’s at Country Concert 2023 in Fort Laramie, Ohio in June. And he’s at Country Jam 2023 in Eau Claire, Wisc. in July. Check out all of Dierks Bentley’s dates and get ticket information for each at his website.