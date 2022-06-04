Dierks Bentley Marks 10-Year Anniversary of His Father’s Death With Moving Tribute

On Thursday, country star Dierks Bentley shared a touching tribute to his late father on the 10-year anniversary of his death. While it’s now been a decade since his dad passed away, things haven’t gotten any easier. As Bentley mentioned in his message, he still thinks about his father every single day.

Since Thursday was the milestone anniversary of his father’s death, Bentley shared a series of three intimate photos with his fans. The country singer posted three pics of himself with his dad from when Dierks was still just a young boy. The black and white photos show Dierks and his dad hanging out on a beach. The musician also added a some heartfelt words to mark the somber occasion.

“Funny how a good cold beer has always had the same effect on me!” Dierks Bentley began his tribute to his later father.

“Dad [passed] away ten years ago today. Think about him every day. Find myself wanting a little more advice now than I wanted back then!” he continued.

“My dad is the one that initially turned me on to country music, just by listening to it in the car,” Bentley added. “I remember him saying he liked that even if you didn’t know the song, if it was written right, you could still sing along and guess some of the words.

“Miss him, wish the kids could have had a little more time with Granddude. Thanks for being a good dad….Dad!” the musician ended his touching Instagram post.

Dierks Bentley Forced to Cancel Show Due to Bad Weather

The following day, Dierks Bentley shared another post with some unfortunate news. Only hours before the country music singer and his band were to take the stage in Wilmington, NC, they were forced to postpone the gig. Inclement weather ruined fans’ chances to see Bentley perform on Friday night. Yet the artist and his team already rescheduled the show for this Sunday night.

Bentley’s June 3rd concert at Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater is only delayed two nights to Sunday, June 5. Dierks and his road crew are playing the amphitheater right outside of Atlanta in Alpharetta, GA tonight. Then, they’ll make their way back to the coast of North Carolina to play the rescheduled Wilmington concert.

“Wilmington, NC! All tickets will be honored for the show on the new date,” the country artist captioned the post.

Sadly, many of his fans who had tickets may not be able to make it to the Sunday show. Some fans chimed in under the comments section about coming into town specifically for the Friday concert. While there are plenty of fans who will get to enjoy the rescheduled gig, many can’t shift their schedule around to accommodate the new date. Some fans even asked the artist to offer refunds for those that can’t make it on Sunday. As of now, refunds aren’t being offered.