Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert & More Country Stars Sends Huge Congrats to Luke Combs After Birth of First Child

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child on Father’s Day. Luke made the long anticipated news official with an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldnt’ agree more. Me and [Nicole] are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” he captioned the photo of the family.

Some of country music’s biggest stars replied to the post congratulating Luke and Nicole.

“Congrats dude! Welcome to dad club,” replied Dierks Bentley.

Miranda Lambert added a praise hands emoji. “Congratulations man!!!” came from Cody Jinks.

“A lil’ TLC!!! Congrats buddy,” added Jake Owen.

“Congrats brother,” replied Cole Swindell.

The legendary Randy Travis even took some time to congratulate Luke Combs. “Congratulations to y’all! What a sweet blessing on Father’s Day! Life just keeps getting better. Much love from our family to yours!” he said.

It wasn’t just the stars of country music sending their best. Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was in there, too. “Congrats man! No greater blessing!” he replied.

“Congrats dude!!! That’s awesome…” said celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.

The stream of well wishers was endless. Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery, Drake White and Jelly Roll all chimed in. There were even congrats from Joel Madden of Good Charlotte and celebrity weatherman Jim Cantore.

Blackberry Smoke, 49 Winchester, Hailey Whitters and Priscilla Block all added to the chorus. Everyone loves Luke Combs, and welcoming Tex on Father’s Day couldn’t be sweeter.

June is Jam Packed for Luke Combs

Luke Combs can barely take a breath, as the release of his third studio album is on Friday. Last week, the final advance single was released, “The Kind of Love We Make.” It’s already getting heavy rotation at country radio, and there will certainly be more from Growin Up to love. We’ve already heard “Doin’ This” and “Tomorrow Me,” and we still have a collaboration with Miranda Lambert to come. It’s definitely an exciting time for Combs, who just celebrated his nine most recent numbers one singles (he has a total of 13, so far) at BMI.

He’ll remain off the road for the rest of June, but he’s back at it in July. He’ll play a string of Canadian festival dates and on July 30, he’ll try to sell out his third stadium of the year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There, he’ll have support from Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. The full tour in support of the record begins on September 2 and continues through fall. Check out all the dates and ticket information at his website.