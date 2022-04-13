Dierks Bentley Names Morgan Wallen as Seven Peaks Festival Co-Headliner, Says He’s ‘Drawing Most Folks Ever’

Dierks Bentley has named Morgan Wallen as his co-headliner for Seven Peaks Festival in its new location in Villa Grove, Colorado. Bentley released part of the lineup on Instagram recently, and it’s absolutely stacked.

“I can’t wait to see everyone on Labor Day weekend,” Bentley wrote on Instagram. “This is going to be a fun one, don’t miss out.” According to the post, tickets go on sale on April 22, with early access for the Congress fan community dropping on April 19.

Quick Facts

Seven Peaks Festival takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 2nd to 4th, 2022

Tickets go on sale April 22, with early access on April 19 for Congress fan community members

Bentley and Wallen are set to co-headline with a handful of major stars also performing

Seven Peaks Festival Brings Morgan Wallen on to Co-Headline

Dierks Bentley will headline one night of the festival, Morgan Wallen the next night, with the last night of the three-day fest reserved for the festival’s annual 90s party. Apparently, Bentley has had this choice in mind since 2019 when he saw Wallen perform with Hardy. “His show was so good,” recalled Bentley recently. “[Watching him and Morgan] is kind of like [watching] Luke [Bryan] and [Jason] Aldean back in 2010. Those two guys together, their shows are an hour-long phenomenon, playing arenas for multiple nights in a row.”

Hardy is returning to Seven Peaks this year; joining him are Tracy Lawrence, Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, and Old Crow Medicine Show. Additionally, the festival welcomes Lainey Wilson, Hot Country Knights, Travis Denning, and so many more.

Why This Year’s Festival Is ‘Super Important’ to Dierks Bentley

2022 is going to be a crucial year for Seven Peaks. The festival launched in 2018, before going on hiatus for two years in 2020 because of COVID-19. Now, the festival is coming back, and Dierks Bentley wants this year to be the absolute best it can be. Morgan Wallen is an important part of that plan.

“To lose two years back to back, it’s hard,” Bentley said in a recent press release. “I honestly wasn’t sure if we’d get another shot to do this festival, because of that and having to change locations. But it’s just a super important festival to me. It’s one of my favorite things of everything I’ve done. I hope it carries on long after I’m gone. I love this whole concept of the Colorado-based country festival that has this feel, and different kinds of music. And it only works if you have a guy or girl the night opposite of me that can carry the weight.”

Morgan Wallen is perfect for this festival because he’s drawing huge crowds right now. He’s been on his Dangerous Tour since early this year, plus his newest album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” is winning awards and topping the charts left and right. Wallen knows how to entertain a crowd, and Bentley has no doubt he can carry his night of Seven Peaks. “Morgan is one of the biggest stars out there in country music right now,” Bentley admitted, “drawing the most folks ever out there.”

In addition to Seven Peaks and his recent gig at Tortuga Festival, Morgan Wallen will also headline Watershed Festival, Faster Horses Festival, Country Thunder Wisconsin and TidalWave Music Festival. He also announced his first headlining stadium tour. So, he’s clearly in high demand.