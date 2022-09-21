Dierks Bentley One-Ups Hardy by Catching a ‘Dangerous’ Snake of His Own

HARDY joined Dierks Bentley at the latter’s recent Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado. During his festival, HARDY joined Lainey Wilson for the first live version of their recent collaboration “Wait in the Truck.”

HARDY took some time off recently to hit the links, and he spotted a pretty big snake out in the middle of the course. He grabbed it with his bare hand and watched it wrap around his wrist. Then he took the snake out to the woods to its natural home.

Now, Dierks Bentley is one-upping his “Beers on Me” collaborator. Check out the whopper that Bentley picked up in the woods below.

“The dreaded Double Black Diamond Cobra Kai Pit Viper Viper Snake! What ya think HARDY?” he joked after picking up a small snake from the ground.

It doesn’t appear that HARDY has commented on the post yet. But his catch was obviously much bigger.

It’s probably going to be 2023 before we get a full-length album from Dierks Bentley. He dropped the new single, “Gold,” recently, and it’s been a smash hit on country radio. He’s still enjoying a lot of success from his collaboration with Elle King, “Worth a Shot.” While the new album is done, he’s still wrapping up some stuff and the timing had to be right. He spent a pretty good bit of time during the pandemic completely stepping away from music, and he’s paying close attention to how he makes his return. He moved to Telluride with his family and he didn’t touch a guitar for a year.

His last full-length album was 2018’s The Mountain, so it appears five years will pass between releases when the new one arrives.

Dierks Bentley is Wrapping Up His 2022

The concert calendar is winding down for Dierks Bentley, but he’s had a lot of fun this year on the road. He played a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville just before his festival, and he invited his friend Elvie Shane on stage for a big bluegrass jam. Earlier this summer, he brought his daughter on stage for a duet. She chose a pop song by Pink! titled “All I Know So Far,” and dad joined her on acoustic guitar. The duo brought down the house.

And back in June, he was joined by Billy Ray Cyrus at CMA Fest for a version of “Achy Breaky Heart.” It’s been a memorable year for Dierks Bentley, who also co-hosted the televised version of the annual country festival.

He has two more dates to wrap the year. He’s at the North Dakota State Fair on September 30. And he wraps at Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City Beach, Fla. on October 21. Get ticket information for the remaining shows at his website.