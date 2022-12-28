Dierks Bentley Reflects on His Favorite Memories From 2022

With the new year just around the corner, Dierks Bentley is taking to his Instagram account to reflect on his favorite memories from 2022. In his social media post, Dierks Bentley declared, “I’m going out on a high note this year… How about y’all? Here’s some of my favorite memories from the year!”

Among the memories included performances with Miranda Lambert, Billy Ray Cyrus, Billy Strings, The Travelin’ McCourys, and Peyton Manning. He also shared a clip of his plate at the Music City Walk of Fame and time with his family.

Dierks Bentley fans shared their thoughts about the country music superstar’s highlight clip of 2022 in the post. “Love ALL your songs!” a fan shared. “It’s so beautiful how [you] are to your beautiful wife and children. Thank you for showing me and the world that! It’s inspiring do you by chance have a little bit older brother? Lol.”

Another fan added, “Such a fine fella who loves what he does [and] his family [and] kids never come second [and] his life u can tell that [and] God is blessing [you] Dierks!! Love your music [and] how u enjoy life [and] family! Happy New Year!”

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley is set to end 2022 with a bang by performing at the second annual New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on December 31st. Along with Bentley, others performing at the big event are Jimmie Allen, Elle King, the Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, and Steve Miller. Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, the War and Treaty, and Lainey Wilson are also on the list of performers.

Dierks Bentley Confirmed He Finished His Latest Album In 2022

While promoting his single Gold in August 2022, Dierks Bentley shared that the single serves as a preview to his tenth studio album.

“I was in Colorado, and everything shut down,” Dierks Bentley reflected. “We ended up staying there for a year, and some of my contemporaries were writing songs all the time and putting out material, but I put my guitar away in the case and put it in the closet for about a year.”

Dierks Bentley also said that he didn’t really play any music for a year due to the health crisis. “I really just spent a year outdoors, intense family time, hiking, biking, and fishing. I needed to be away from the road and away from my guitar. I came back to Nashville in 2021 and was ready to start putting those experiences on paper. I feel like Gold is a great song.”

In regards to the new album, Dierks Bentley added, “The album is done. I’m just wrapping up some collaborations and some final mixed stuff. It’s the 10th, so it’s got to be right. After my third record, I thought maybe there wouldn’t be albums anymore because of all the streaming and different ways to consume music.”