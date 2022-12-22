Dierks Bentley Shares Plans for Desert Christmas, Going Full Clark Griswold Mode

Christmas is right around the corner and everyone who celebrates is getting in the holiday spirit. Many of our favorite country artists are gearing up for some much-needed time at home with their families. For Dierks Bentley, that means heading back to his home state of Arizona to spend time with his wife, three kids – Evie, Jordan, and Knox – and the rest of the family. Recently, Bentley sat down with his label to talk about his holiday plans. He also opened up about how having kids changed his outlook on Christmas.

Dierks Bentley’s Christmas Plans

This year, Dierks Bentley won’t be getting a white Christmas. He and his family are having a desert Christmas with his mother who turns 80 this year. “I am so looking forward to getting back home to Arizona, love having Christmas out there in the desert, love seeing all the cactus that have the lights wrapped around them and the luminaires and just seeing my mom,” Bentley said. The “Gold” singer added that being in Arizona will give him the chance to spend time with his in-laws as well.

During the chat with his label, Dierks Bentley talked about one of his family’s favorite Christmas traditions. They all load up in the car and take a ride around town to look at the lights and decorations. “One of our favorite Christmas traditions is just driving around looking at lights. Love seeing all the lights back in the valley, back in Arizona and Phoenix where I’m from, and that tradition is carried over to here for me in Nashville,” he said. However, Bentley isn’t content to just look at lights. He also put work into decorating his Nashville home. “We’ve got a lot of lights up on the house. We’ve got a Grinch in the front yard as well as a talking Santa. So, new traditions here in Nashville and some old ones as well.”

Becoming a Parent Made Christmas Special Again

Dierks Bentley said that Christmas lost some of its magic between childhood and parenthood. Starting a family helped him restore that holiday magic. “Christmas didn’t lose any of its real meaning, as far as its religious meaning with Jesus’ birthday. But, as far as like the whole tree and all of the Christmas spirit stuff, the secular stuff, it just kind of goes away to be honest,” he said.

“Then, you have a family, and all of a sudden it’s like I’m all Clark Griswold out there decorating the tree, putting lights up around the house, you know. So, all of those things that you did as a kid and appreciated as a kid, you get a chance to do over again when you have kids.” Bentley added that being a parent allows you to be a kid again this time of year.