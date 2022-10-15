Dierks Bentley Takes Cold Water Plunge at 11,000-feet in Incredible Mountain Pic

While enjoying some time outdoors, country music hitmaker Dierks Bentley took to Instagram to share an image of him taking a cold water plunge that featured incredible mountain views.

“Nice little afternoon #wimhof at 11,000. #Livin,” Dierks Bentley captioned the snapshot.

Dierks Bentley’s latest mountain adventure comes just weeks after the country music superstar attempted to one-up his friend HARDY by catching a “dangerous” snake. “The dreaded Double Black Diamond Cobra Kai Pit Viper Viper Snake! What ya think HARDY?” Bentley joked in a social media post.

Although HARDY didn’t respond to the video, Miranda Lambert shared her thoughts about the situation in the comment section. “Nope,” she wrote.

Dierk Bentley is planning to resume work later this month. He will be performing at Bass Pro Shops’ 50th-anniversary celebration, which will be held at the Grand Ole Opry on October 25th. Others who are performing with Bentley during the event are Henry Cho, Charles Esten. Additionally, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Conner Smith, and Rhonda Vincent.

Dierks Bentley Once Reflected on Starting Out His Music Career at the Station Inn in Nashville

During a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Dierks Bentley reflected on what was like to start off his music career at the Station Inn in Nashville. “If not for the Station Inn, I would never have had a record deal,” Bentley explained. “I would have no career in country music.”

Dierks Bentley also spoke about how he moved to Nashville in 1994 looking for a source of country music. “I wanted to be a star but I didn’t walk into town saying: ‘Hey, look at me,’” he said. “A lot of people were dressing like Garth [Brooks], but no one was writing their own music.”

Dierks Bentley then shared what really surprised him when he arrived in Nashville. “I knew there was a songwriting community, but I didn’t realize that there were some people who, when they put a record out, didn’t write one song on the album. That blew my mind.”

When asked how his fans originally responded to his bigger hits, such as Somewhere on a Beach, Dierks Bentley said that his hardcore fans hated that song. “My wife goes on the websites and told me. I love that because I don’t want to carry the torch for anybody. I’m not trying to carry the torch for official country music. I want to be able to do my own thing.”

Despite the criticism, Dierks Bentley wasn’t nervous about it. So the fact that people first hated it, that’s good. I really don’t like to put out something that doesn’t get people feeling something,” Bentley added.