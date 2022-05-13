Dierks Bentley Talks All-Star Songwriting Crew Including Hardy, Breland and More Behind Recent No. 1 Hit ‘Beers on Me’

Dierks Bentley is no stranger to chart-topping hits and his latest is Beers on Me was a collective effort. It paid off in a big way, too. Even if Bentley has 21 No. 1 songs in country music now, some of these guys on the writing team don’t have that kind of catalog… yet. Writing the song with Hardy, Breland, and more, it was crafted for this moment.

In a recent conversation with CMT, the writers talked about the song. When you get six guys together, all with something different to bring to the table, you can get something special. This song was released at the end of last summer, but it feels like Bentley and the crew have put together the perfect summer anthem for country music fans.

“This is such an eclectic group that everyone brings some crazy energy to the room,” Bentley explained. “I’m good at balancing a lot of stuff. My game is more like once the song is finished and the horse is going to do what it takes you to get out there and get across the line. It’s fun collaborating with these guys because everyone brings something so special to the table. And everyone in here is an artist.”

Dierks Bentley and his fellow writers did it again with Beers on Me. He seems to have a knack for these kinds of songs. A feel-good tune that you can put on, sing along easily, and have a beer. One thing that the Drunk on a Plane singer won’t do… Breland’s verse.

“I used to try to do that, and it was embarrassing,” he admitted. “I sing Hardy’s verse, which I can do pretty well. If you want to hear the Breland verse, you go see a Breland show.”

Breland, Hardy, and Dierks Bentley Hit Big with ‘Beers on Me’

For Breland, the success of Beers on Me is simple. It comes down to simplicity. Working with six writers doesn’t sound like a simple process. But Breland, Hardy, Bentley, Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, and Ross Copperman made it simple in the final product.

“There’s something about just a simple song with a simple melody, especially with people being back outside and being able to get back with some of their old friends and do all the things that help us communicate and relate to one another,” he explained. “‘Beers on Me’ is perfect for a world that’s moving toward post-pandemic life.”

So, check it out if you haven’t. I don’t know how you could avoid the song at this point. It’s playing all over the radio and people are streaming it at crazy numbers. And, if you want to hear that Breland verse live – go to a Breland show. That’s something you should already be trying to do.