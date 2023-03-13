Dierks Bentley Talks Political Tensions in Country Music: ‘Everything is Just So Divisive’

As political tension seems to impact the country music genre, Dierks Bentley shares his thoughts about the controversial topic.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Bentley reflected on the recent spats between music artists over a difference of political opinion. Most recently, John Rich took aim at Brad Paisley following the release of Paisley’s pro-Ukraine song featuring President Zelenskyy. Another well-known continuous spat is Maren Morris versus Jason and Brittany Aldean.

“[What’s happening in country music] is definitely a microcosm of the country at large,” Bentley explained about the political spats. “ there’s a lot of tension, a lot of anger, a lot of mistrust. A lot of fear being used on both sides to build their base.”

Although he wants to feel like things are starting to soften up, Dierks Bentley isn’t that optimistic. “We have our election coming up and everything’s just so divisive.”

In 2016, Dierks Bentley shared his thoughts about what drew Americans to political candidates like Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. “People are gravitating towards Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders because they are doing their own thing,” Bentley told CNN at the time. “I think people are trying to cut out the middle man and just get to the source and get away from Washington politics.”

Dierks Bentley Previously Explained Why Americans Are ‘Disillusioned’ With the U.S. Government

During a chat with the Washington Post, Lyle Lovett, and Darius Rucker in 2011, Dierks Bentley opened up about why he feels that Americans are “disillusioned” by the U.S. government. The trio was gearing up to perform for then-President Obama at the White House.

“‘We’re the greatest country in the world,’” Bentley quoted. “Well, that’s an easy thing to say but clearly there’s work that has to be done to make that actually happen.”

Dierks Bentley then stated that there’s a lot of work toward the common good that needs to happen. However, he doesn’t really sense that at all in Washington D.C. “I don’t think anyone really does,” he shared.

Rucker also pointed out that politics is ripping the U.S. apart. “It’s dividing the country right in the middle,” he explained. Ruck further explained why he refuses to bring his political views into his music. “I don’t want my music to divide the country. I just want to make music that people like.”

Lovett also said that playing at the White House for Presidents from different political parties is considered a bipartisan gesture for him. “Our president is our president,” Lovett said about President Obama. “And I think it’s always important to support our president… I’ve never campaigned for a candidate but I’m always excited to support the people that run our country.”

In regards to his reaction to performing at the White House, Dierks Bentley added that he was super excited to be at the event.