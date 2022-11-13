Dierks Bentley, Tyler Hubbard & More Reveal Their Dream Duet Partners

Several of country music’s biggest stars are spilling the beans on who would be their dream duet partners. When given a chance to choose any artist to collaborate with, some singers chose fellow country music artists, while others opted for pop singers or late icons. Jessie James Decker, Dierks Bentley, and others recently revealed their ideal duet partner and why.

“OK, ultimate duet partner? I would probably say Jimi Hendrix, but somebody living — probably Chris Martin from Coldplay,” singer Lindsay Ell said. “I just love how Chris uses genres and takes them on such a crazy worldwide stage, and so I think musically and production wise we could just create something amazing.”

In addition, Jordan Davis revealed he would have loved to have worked with one of country’s most legendary musicians — the late John Prine. Sadly, Davis never got the chance, as Prine died two years ago from coronavirus complications at 73.

“Ultimate duet partner, oh John Prine,” Davis said. “John Prine is the reason why I fell in love with songwriting. He’s the best songwriter to ever live in my opinion, so it would be John Prine.”

During his long-winded career, Prine wrote hit songs as a singer-songwriter, including “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” “Angel From Montgomery,” “Hello In There” and “In Spite of Ourselves.”

Country’s biggest names reveal dream collabs, some go outside the genre

Dierks Bentley, who has worked with many of the industry’s top musicians throughout his career, also picked someone who’s no longer with us. In addition, he chose someone from another genre.

“You know, I’ve had so many great partners. I had the chance to sing with Alison Krauss. I’ve dueted live with Taylor Swift. That was pretty cool,” Bentley said. “I’m a huge Frank Sinatra fan, so he’d probably be the guy.”

Former Florida Georgia Line frontman Tyler Hubbard said his dream collaboration would be a country-pop crossover with pop singer Justin Timberlake.

“Ooh, ultimate duet partner. I just thought about Justin Timberlake all of a sudden,” Hubbard said. “I don’t know why, but I think he would be fun to collaborate with.”

The idea may not be so outlandish. In 2018, Timberlake worked with fellow country star Chris Stapleton. The two worked together on the song “Say Something” and their 2013 duet “Drink You Away.”

As for Decker, she considers herself lucky to have already worked with her dream duet partner, having released a single with him just two weeks ago.

She hopes she and Billy Currington will be back at the CMA Awards next year as nominees for their work together on the song “I Still Love You.”

“My ultimate duet partner is my partner right now on a duet I just launched two weeks ago, it’s called ‘I Still Love You’ with Billy Currington, my favorite artist,” Decker explained while on the CMA’s red carpet.

“He’s had 13 No. 1 songs. He’s my favorite male singer in this town, and being able to sing with him, put out a video, I’m manifesting that we will be celebrating that single here next year this time.”