Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Partnership Is Expanding To Colorado

Country star Dierks Bentley is bringing some Nashville honky tonk flare to the Rocky Mountains. According to reports, the singer will open his fifth Whiskey Row location in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood.

At a recent ceremony, Monfort Companies, Riot Hospitality Group, Circle West Architects, and JACO General Contractor announced the groundbreaking for Riot House at 1920 Market St. The same company created Bentley’s Whiskey Row. According to a news release, the new Whiskey Row will be in a redeveloped historic property, which sold for $24 million earlier in 2022.

The 21,000-square-foot historic building will offer food and beverages with a center bar, dance floor and rooftop patio.

“We are deeply committed to the LoDo community,” Ryan Hibbert, CEO of Riot Hospitality Group, said in a press release. “Riot House will not only add an energetic entertainment destination to LoDo, but will further increase the economic vitality of this incredible neighborhood.”

For those that have been to Nashville proper, you might be familiar with Dierks Bentley’s bar. In addition, the 47-year-old also has two Arizona locations in Scottsdale and Gilbert. So, it’s safe to say that the Arizona native and his team have experience opening establishments.

Dierks Bentley to unveil new Whiskey Row location, new album at the start of 2023

In addition, the original plans for the new bar came over two years ago. However, Dierks Bentley and his team faced multiple delays with the looming pandemic.

According to reports, the Denver location will also be updated and renovated. A stage was added for live music, and a sound system was upgraded. In addition, contractors also set up a 65-foot LED wall to enhance live performances.

Die-hard fans will also know that Dierks Bentley has performed at his Whiskey Row locations in the past. However, it might not be something the new Denver location sees for some time as Bentley keeps busy with new music.

Bentley recently dropped a new song, “High Note,” from his upcoming 10th studio album. The bluegrass-centered tune—with clever weed analogies—features a handful of well-known pickers, including Billy Strings (vocals and guitar), Jerry Douglas (Dobro), Sam Bush (mandolin), and Bryan Sutton (guitar).

“Bryan Sutton first tipped me off to Billy Strings about seven years ago, mentioning that the future of bluegrass was in good hands,” said Bentley.

He continued: “I was totally blown away the first time I saw him. I’ve cut songs like these since my first record. And I knew I wanted to have him on this one. I’m such a huge fan. It was a lot of fun to have him, Jerry, Sam and Bryan all passing licks around… having them all on this record means a lot to me personally.”

His new album is expected to drop in early 2023. You can listen to “High Note” now.