Dionne Warwick Announces ‘Special’ New Duet With Dolly Parton

Dionne Warwick has announced that she and country music icon Dolly Parton are joining forces to create an inspirational gospel duet. Warwick made the announcement during a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

“She sent me a song that she wanted me to record. And I said, ‘OK, that sounds like a deal.’ And she’s such a sweetheart, I know her,” Warwick explained. “And then she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet. A gospel song called ‘Peace Like a River.’ She wrote it.”

“I am very excited about this, I really am. I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s gonna be very special,” she continued. Hall pointed out that a Warwick and Parton collaboration was very fitting. The duo is already connected in a significant way. Warwick’s niece, Whitney Houston, recorded Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” for 1992’s hit film, The Bodyguard. After Houston made the tune iconic all over again with her powerful vocals, Dolly often said it had transformed into “Whitney’s song.” Dionne Warwick strongly agreed. “It’s preordained,” she said. “God’s got a purpose.”

Dionne Warwick recently had a documentary made about her life

On the first of January, CNN released its highly acclaimed documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, this film features incredible archival footage as well as personal photographs and newsreels that narrate the fascinating journey of one of music’s most beloved icons. From her start singing gospel with family in New Jersey to becoming a pop sensation after teaming up with Burt Bacharach and Hal David, viewers will experience an impressive look into the work that has made Warwick a musical powerhouse over generations.

Warwick was ecstatic to share the film with fans. “I am exceptionally excited, for many reasons,” Warwick told Entertainment Tonight. “But the basic one is that finally people are gonna get to know me and know me through me, as opposed to old suppositions, you know? All those things that they thought or had opinions about? Now, they get the real deal.”

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over was first presented at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, where it not only gained recognition as a runner-up for the People’s Choice Award in Documentaries but also earned Warwick an exceptional Special Tribute Award. Subsequently, it was screened on numerous occasions including San Francisco International Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, DOC NYC and Annapolis Film Festivals. It additionally took home several awards such as Audience Award for Non-Fiction Feature at Montclair and Best Feature award from Gene Siskel’s Black Harvest film festival.

What surprised Warwick the most while watching the film was reflecting on all of the time she spent singing gospel music. “At a very young age, I think I was 18 years old, we did that footage of the choir and myself singing. I think that probably was one of the most moving parts of it was like, ‘Oh, I forgot all about that.’ You know and all of a sudden here it is. Those are my roots,” she explained.